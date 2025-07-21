"Talking to him right now": ESPN announcers poke fun at Ty Lue's serious phone call suggesting he was pursuing LeBron James

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:42 GMT
Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

Ty Lue was spotted at the Thomas & Mack Center on Sunday during the LA Clippers’ Summer League consolation game against the Memphis Grizzlies. During the matchup, Lue appeared to be taking a serious phone call, which led the ESPN announcers to jokingly suggest that he was trying to recruit LeBron James.

At the 5:11 mark in the third quarter, with the Clippers trailing by 27 points, Lue looked visibly unamused. Further, his facial expressions hinted at the weight of his phone call conversation.

“Maybe Ty is talking to him (LeBron James) right now,” an ESPN announcer joked.
“We need you, we need you one more time,” the other announced added.

Earlier this offseason, LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option. It was widely expected that the Los Angeles Lakers’ offseason moves, including the additions of Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart, would convince James to re-sign.

However, James has yet to finalize a new contract with the Lakers, fueling speculation about his future. With reports suggesting he may retire after the 2025-2026 season, several teams around the league could see a short-term window to make a run at acquiring the legend.

The Clippers, on the other hand, have been highly active this offseason, making several significant roster moves. Some acquisitions include Brook Lopez, John Collins and Bradley Beal.

Dwayne Wade does not believe that the Lakers want to let LeBron James go

Even at 40, LeBron James continues to deliver All-Star and All-NBA caliber performances. His presence in any roster will improve the team’s championship hopes while also drawing massive media attention. Any team with James instantly becomes the center of the basketball world.

Dwyane Wade believes that beyond LeBron’s on-court value, the Lakers benefit tremendously from the spotlight he brings. Especially after being sold for $10 billion, the franchise would want visibility.

“They ain’t got nothing else to talk about, man. Bron is always goin’ to be a story for media,” Wade said. “And not saying this is bad at all, Because, you know, if you know how to use the media, it’s good. It can work for you. But at the end of the day, come on, man, the Lakers just sold for $10 billion dollars. They ain’t sell for $10 billion for LeBron James not to be there.”
As things stand, LeBron’s future with the Purple & Gold remains uncertain. However, if he does return, the Lakers would instantly become championship contenders.

