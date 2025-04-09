The Golden State Warriors didn't find much trouble getting past the undermanned Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Steve Kerr's team routed the Suns 133-95, with Kevin Durant watching from the sidelines because of an ankle injury that has forced him to miss the last four games.

Even though he didn't play, Durant still managed to steal all the headlines and attention. Following the game, he was spotted embracing Steph Curry, and it didn't take long before the fans took notice and flooded social media with reactions and speculation.

Here are some of the best:

"KD to the warriors confirmed," one fan said.

"Kd is going back to the warriors," another one added with a laughing face emoji.

"kd knows he should’ve accepted the trade," another one added.

Other fans mocked Steph Curry for seemingly trying to recruit him.

"stephanie has no shame, how much help does be need?" one Lakers fan said.

"That’s what it took to win against Bron," a LeBron James fan added.

The Warriors reportedly tried to trade for Kevin Durant at the deadline, but the two-time NBA Finals MVP declined to move. He apparently didn't want to return to the Bay Area after his successful tenure there. Golden State pivoted and pursued Jimmy Butler instead, and the trade helped it drive its postseason hopes up, all while the Suns continued to fade.

Also, the Suns' willingness to trade Durant might mean that he's not going to be there for much longer.

Kevin Durant's future is up in the air

Kevin Durant has been there and done that for quite a while. He's most likely going to play for a new team next season, and he will be cautious about the new organization he suits up for.

He has been vocal about his desire to play until the wheels fall off, and while he's not getting any younger at 36, he has shown no signs of slowing down.

Despite his team's struggles, he has still been his usual All-Star and MVP-caliber player, boasting averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game on almost 53% from the floor.

He will be in the final year of his contract and will make north of $54 million, per Spotrac, and while that might be a little steep for a player his age, he should have no shortage of suitors in the offseason.

However, on April 1, The Ringer's Logan Murdock reported that Kevin Durant could stay in Phoenix beyond this season. Murdock wrote that Durant, who is eligible for a two-year, $122 million extension this offseason, would be open to a return.

