Tari Eason's mom doesn't hold back on "blatant travels" on Warriors leading to Rockets Game 1 loss

Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, was a loud presence on X (formerly Twitter) in Game 1 of the Warriors-Rockets showdown on Sunday. She was ready before tip-off and engaged fans throughout the game. Eason continued her back-and-forth with even non-Rockets supporters following her team’s 95-85 loss.
Among the multiple things she complained about, Eason’s mom wrote:
“Also some of them travels were incredibly blatant. We gotta get them embarrassing whistles blown when we deserve it. This was a momentum game. And we couldn’t flow with it. Those are learned behaviors.
“Times now. And they will learn. They just did.”
Teroya Eason did not mention it, but a non-call that seemingly favored the Warriors happened midway through the fourth quarter. Brandin Podziemski drove into the lane, where he was swallowed by Tari Eason’s defense.
Podziemski looked like he had committed a traveling violation before whipping a pass to Moses Moody, who drilled a jumper. Moody’s basket gave the Warriors a 79-73 lead with 6:00 minutes remaining. The Rockets never got closer than four points the rest of the way.
Tari Eason’s mom urges Houston Rockets fans to keep believing
Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, is ready to battle for her son’s Houston Rockets. After the Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors, she wrote on X:
“I know yall not giving up. I see some towels thrown in. Wtf??? I stood on my sons neck already and they all gotta make some goddamn free throws, but ain’t nobody scared of the fucking W******s!!!! And that’s half the battle.”
The Rockets played excellent defense for most of the game. They were simply schooled by their veteran opponents late in the game. While Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler thrived, the home team committed three errors in the last four minutes and missed open shots.
Tari Eason’s mom is confident the series is far from over if the Rockets can sustain their defensive identity and eventually make shots. Houston’s young roster must learn quickly what it failed to do in Game 1. If they can make the adjustments and execute them well, they have a good chance of winning Game 2 on Tuesday.
Teroya Eason is so excited for the Rockets despite the opening loss to the Warriors. She predicts a win by her son's team in five games.
