Tari Eason's mother comes out swinging and sends searing warning to Draymond Green: "YOU DON'T WANT THIS"

Tari Eason had some tense moments with Draymond Green toward the end of Game 2 of the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series on Wednesday. Eason's mother, Teroya, was not having any of Green's antics and sent a warning to the Warriors enforcer.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Teroya claimed that Green doesn't want to get into it with his son. She explained that Tari is grieving the loss of his father, who passed away recently, and is dealing with a lot of pain. She even dropped a couple of NSFW comments for the former Defensive Player of the Year.
"That man just lost his father. YOU DON'T WANT THIS DRAYMOND. This pain you ain’t seen before. These boys not letting yo old a** kick them around. Don’t get f*cked up!!!" Teroya tweeted.
Tari Eason was called for a technical foul late in the fourth quarter of Game 2. He threw a towel at Pat Spencer's face during a commotion when the benches cleared after a timeout was called. It all started when Fred VanVleet and Draymond Green got into it.
The Houston Rockets got the last laugh as they earned a 109-94 victory to even the series 1-1. They travel to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4 at the Chase Center. They won't have homecourt advantage, but Jimmy Butler suffered a hip contusion in the first quarter.
The series has been very physical, especially on the Rockets' part. It's a different matchup if Butler gets ruled out of Game 3. He has been a game-changer for Golden State since getting acquired at the trade deadline.
Tari Eason's mother not backing down from trolls
Tari Eason probably got his feistiness and intensity from his mother, Teroya, who was not backing down from trolls online. After being called out for his take on Draymond Green, one troll pointed out what Amen Thompson did to Jimmy Butler.
Teroya brought up the receipts, telling the troll about Green's history in the postseason.
"First of all HE got pushed. We don’t hurt people for sport, but since we’re here…. Can somebody please go back and show me how many players got hurt on the road to EVERY championship these little mfs have?!?!!!" Teroya tweeted.
Mama Eason does have a point, considering Green's history of physicality throughout his career. Tari's teammate, Steven Adams, knows a thing or two about it since Green kicked him twice in his private parts in the 2016 NBA playoffs.
