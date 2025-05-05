Tari Eason's mother delivers blistering message as son labeled "disappointment" after Game 7 loss

The Houston Rockets fell short with a 103-89 loss in Game 7 on their home floor Sunday night, bringing their 2024-25 season to a close with a first-round exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. Following the defeat, some social media users took aim at Teroy Eason, the outspoken mother of Rockets rising star Tari Eason.

Tari logged five points and five rebounds on 2-for-6 shooting and had a team-worst minus-12 rating in nearly 16 minutes of action. After the game, his mother, known for her vocal support of the team, told her followers and online critics she was “ready” for “everything you got coming at me.”

One user, whose profile has the display name "Justin Fields Fan Club,” commented:

“LMAOOOOOOOOOO YOUR SON IS A DISAPPOINTMENT.”

Teroy clapped back:

“Not to me. Y’all still blew a 3 lead. I’m VERY proud! Know it! Your page is another man’s name and not only that. HIS fan club? Trust me. I’m only disappointed we lost. You keep on shining though! Making your Mom proud!”

The Rockets had rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to force a Game 7.

Despite a promising campaign that saw them finish as the No. 2 seed in the chaotic Western Conference, their season ended in disappointment, and rumors now swirl that Houston may pursue a superstar on the trade market to bolster their young core.

How did Tari Eason perform in his first playoff series?

Tari Eason turned in a solid playoff debut, averaging 7.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 47.7% overall and 36.8% from 3.

He opened with six points and four rebounds in 21 minutes during Game 1, then followed up with 14 points and six boards in a Game 2 win.

In the back-to-back losses of Games 3 and 4, he chipped in eight and three points, respectively.

Eason bounced back with nine and eight points in Games 5 and 6, with six steals in Game 6 helping force a final showdown. However, his impact was limited in Game 7, where he scored just five points.

A 2022 draft pick, Tari Eason had a breakout season as the Rockets returned to postseason play.

During the regular season, he posted career highs across the board — 12.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 48.7% shooting and 24.9 minutes per game.

