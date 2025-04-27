Tari Eason's mother keeps it real after Steph Curry shatters Rockets' confidence in Jimmy Butler's absence: "We have more talent pound for pound"

The Houston Rockets felt the sting of their Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. It included the mother of forward Tari Eason, who shared her thoughts in a social media post.

Ad

Teroya Eason expressed her thoughts on X (formerly Twitter) on the 104-93 loss her son and the Rockets suffered against the Warriors in San Francisco. She highlighted how Houston was in great position to win the game but couldn't get the job done.

Teroya wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We didn’t take advantage of momentum. We have more talent pound for pound and anyone who denies it don’t know hoop. Hard boiled L. Monday is on the way."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rockets had it under control for much of Game 3 against the Warriors, who played without Jimmy Butler because of a pelvis and deep glute muscle contusion he had suffered off a bad fall in Game 2 in Houston.

However, they were outclassed by Steph Curry and the Warriors late in the fourth quarter and couldn't recover, eventually slumping to defeat.

Fred Van Vleet and Alperen Segun tried to lead the Rockets to the win with 17 and 15 points, respectively. Jalen Green, who had 38 points in Game 2 but only had nine points on 4-of-11 shooting.

Ad

Houston now trails the series 2-1 and will look to pull even in Game 4 on Monday, also at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka laments team's inability to deliver late in Game 3

Ime Udoka lamented the Houston Rockets' inability to deliver late in Game 3 on the road on Saturday, costing them the game and trailing the Golden State Warriors in their first-round NBA playoff series.

Ad

During the post-game press conference, he pointed out how the combination of Golden State's physicality and Houston missing on their scoring opportunities did them in.

Udoka said:

"They had their physicality on defense, and when we did have the good looks, I guess we missed a lot of point-blank baskets, little floaters, some layups or so. ... They made plays, and we didn't."

Ad

Ad

The game was tight with 5:27 remaining and the Warriors narrowly ahead 85-84. Led by Steph Curry and Gary Payton II, though, Golden State went on to outscore Houston 19-9 to pull away and secure the all-important home victory.

Despite the defeat, Udoka is confident of Houston bouncing back in Game 4, correcting their mistakes and competing better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.