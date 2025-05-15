Tari Eason's mother mercilessly mocks injured Steph Curry as Warriors' playoff run ends

Tari Eason’s mother, Teroya Eason, clashed with multiple Steph Curry fans during the first-round series between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors. She went back and forth with Dubs' supporters during the thrilling seven-game affair. When the Rockets lost 103-89 in Game 7 on May 4, a Warriors’ supporter wrote “womp womp b***h” on X (formerly Twitter).
Nine days after the trolling on X, Teroya got back at her antagonist and seemingly mocked Curry along the way:
“At some point, everybody throws in the towel.
“Sincerely yours, Bitch”
The post showed some photos of a dejected Curry watching a game. In three of the pictures, the two-time MVP sullenly looked at the action on the floor. The superstar point guard’s expression looked lost, a scene Teroya could not resist making fun of.
Curry played only in Game 1, which went to the Warriors 99-88 on May 6. The All-Star guard suffered a hamstring injury, forcing him out of the series. Without Curry, the Dubs lost their last four playoff games. Minnesota gave Golden State a gentleman’s sweet after winning 121-110 in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Tari Eason’s mom, Teroya Eason, used the Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves as the perfect time to roast Steph Curry and the Warriors.
Fans react to Tari Eason’s mom trolling Steph Curry’s Warriors following elimination loss to Timberwolves
Basketball fans quickly noticed the trolling Tari Eason’s mom did to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. After the Houston Rockets’ first-round elimination, many likely waited for her comments after the Minnesota Timberwolves sent Curry and Co. on vacation.
“Rockets championships: 2
“Steph: 4”
One fan said:
“What did you guys think she was gonna do? Say good game?”
Another fan added:
“lol steph got 4 rings his feet kicked up try worrying about yo trash ass son winning 1”
@ToobsKing continued:
“This is next level low man smh”
@Goatplugg_ commented:
“How’s Cancun? Surly your son brought u with him, right?”
Even without Steph Curry playing, Tari Eason’s mom remains a big fan of the NBA. Regardless of who finishes last and wins the championship, she will likely have something to say. Curry’s team and the Rockets are on vacation, but Teroya’s no-holds-barred style will help keep the basketball banter going.
