Tari Eason's mother threatens legal action against Warriors fan over resurfaced harassment allegations

Tari Eason's mother, Teroya Eason, has made headlines during the Houston Rockets' first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Teroya has gone back-and-forth with trolls online, while also taking shots at Warriors forward Draymond Green, who tussled with her son during the series.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Teroya threatened legal action against a Warriors fan for bringing up previous alleged harassment cases against the proud mother of the Rockets swingman. She clarified that one of the cases was her divorce from Tari's father, while the other was against a woman named "Goldie" regarding tenancy violations.

"Pumpkin, I’ve lived a pretty clean life," Teroya tweeted. "I don’t worry about people like you. But I like standing up for myself. With money I can put you in a court room too. Wanna play ball????"

The troll responded by saying that there's more "dirt" on Teroya Eason, who didn't back down. Teroya is confident that she has lived a pretty normal life outside of having an NBA player as a son.

Tari Eason was the 17th pick of the 2022 NBA draft and has developed into one of the defensive wings in the league, while also adding shooting to his arsenal. He's coming off a career year, with Eason and Amen Thompson being called the "Terror Twins" on defense.

Things got feisty between Tari and Draymond Green during the series, with Mama Eason not having any of the former Defensive Player of the Year's antics. She drew the ire of many Golden State Warriors fans but didn't back down.

Draymond Green roasts Tari Eason

Draymond Green keeps pettiness alive, roasts Tari Eason. (Photo: IMAGN)

Tari Eason and Draymond Green had several incidents during the series between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors. Green got the last laugh, though, as the Warriors dominated Game 7 in Houston to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

Green, who's as petty as they come, roasted Eason on X when he shared the young Rockets player's Instagram story from last year. Eason quoted the "Warriors, come out to play" line from "The Warriors" film released in 1979, last season when they were in the thick of the race for the play-in tournament spots

"Spoiled milk," Green tweeted.

Eason has similar qualities to Green, so the Warriors star probably sees a lot of himself in the Rockets forward. Maybe he could be an anchor like the four-time NBA champion for Houston in the years to come.

