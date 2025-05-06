"Tatum going full Lebron": Fans compare Jayson Tatum to LeBron James after Celtics superstar chokes in clutch Game 1 loss

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics wilted late in Game 1 on Sunday to lose to the New York Knicks 108-105 in overtime. The defending champs led by 20 points in the third quarter but fell to the weary but gritty Knicks. Tatum went 0-for-7 in the final 12 minutes of regulation, including 0-for-6 from deep.

Fans promptly reacted to the Celtics superstar's collapse:

"Tatum going full Lebron"

One fan said:

"Jayson Tatum tonight:"

Another fan added:

"Tatum doing his best LeBron impression (not in a good way)"

@zick9135115 continued:

"Tatum look like Lebron in game 4 against the Timberwolves after playing the entire 4th qtr 0 pts"

@basketradamus commented:

Jason Tatum is trash in the clutch. Another LeBron.

Fans brought up the LeBron James comparisons after the four-time MVP's fourth-quarter struggles against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James failed to score in Game 4 despite playing the entire period. He had five points in Game 5 but went 2-for-7 in the LA Lakers' season-ending 103-96 loss on Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics entered the fourth quarter with an 84-75 lead, but the New York Knicks defense shackled the home team in the next 12 minutes. Tom Thibodeau's team outscored the defending champs 25-16 in the period.

Boston, which can be over-reliant from behind the arc, shot 2-for-15 from behind the arc. Tatum and his teammates settled for too many 3-pointers instead of attacking the paint when they had mismatches.

OG Anunoby outplayed Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter on both ends in Game 1

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby has the unenviable task of shadowing Jayson Tatum in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics. Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart will have their chances to take on the All-Star, but Tom Thibodeau has primarily assigned that job to Anunoby.

If Game 1 is any indication, Knicks fans have to be excited. Anunoby outplayed Tatum for long stretches on both ends, particularly in the fourth quarter. In the final 12 minutes before overtime, Anunoby went 3-for-6, including 2-for-3 from behind the arc. The former Raptor star also chased Tatum, helping limit him to two fourth-quarter points.

OG Anunoby finished the game with 29 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jayson Tatum tallied 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists but got outplayed by his counterpart in crucial minutes.

