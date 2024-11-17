"Tatum plagiarized first"- NBA fans hilariously react to Steph Curry mimicking Celtics star's "We did it" celebration

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry drew some funny reactions from fans after he mimicked Boston Celtics All-Star and Team USA teammate Jayson Tatum's "We did it" celebration.

In a clip from Curry's "Dude Perfect" episode on Saturday doing the rounds on social media, he says "We did it!" a la 'JT' when they won the NBA title last season.

It did not take long that fans started giving their hilariuous takes on the video. Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Tatum plagiarized first. So it's fair," one fan reminded, making reference that the Celtics star forward had the same celebration that Kevin Garnett had in 2008 with Boston when he shouted "Anything is possible!"

"Tatum tried stealing his 'what they gonna say now' lol so he returned the favor," another reminded after Tatum muttered the same words that Steph Curry said during their title win in 2022.

Some fans, for their part, also found time to take a dig at Tatum over the video.

"Even Steph knows Tatum's a cornball," one fan asserted.

"Steph did Tatums cringe more authentic than Tatum," another comment read.

"LMFAOOOO he fried Tatum," a user chimed in.

Then there were some who made fun of Steph Curry for what he did.

"Steph is gonna be real quiet when Tatum passes him in rings," one user said.

"Tatum should mock him back when he endorse Kamala and took a big L," another fan wrote in reference to Curry supporting Kamala Harris in the recent U.S. presidential elections.

Curry and Tatum had a spirited battle recently when Golden State visited Boston for a regular season game on Nov. 6, which the Celtics won 118-112. Tatum showed the way for his team, finishing with a game-high 32 points, while Curry had 27. The two teams face each other again on Jan. 20.

Steph Curry says he has a lot of respect for Jayson Tatum

While he kidded Jayson Tatum with his" We did it" celebration, Steph Curry said he always respected the Boston Celtics All-Star, more so after they became teammates with Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

The four-time NBA champion shared that his admiration for 'JT' further grew with the way he handled the limited playing time he had amid a stacked roster, which included LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant. Curry highlighted that Tatum, as an All-NBA First Team member, could have easily raised a howl over lack of playing time but chose not to for the sake of team goals.

Steph Curry said (via Sports Illustrated):

"He was amazing the way he handled it. All I told him is, 'You're a dog. You know who you are and embrace who you are. When it comes back around, you know you're going to be asked to help our team at some point."

In the Paris Olympics, Tatum played in four of a possible six games, averaging 5.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 18 minutes per game to help Team USA bring home the gold. Team USA coach Steve Kerr said leaving him out for some of the games was more of a strategic move.

