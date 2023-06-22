Taylor Hendricks vs. Ausar Thompson: Wingspan, height, age, stats and more compared

Taylor Hendricks and Ausar Thompson are both expected to be selected in the lottery portion of the 2023 NBA Draft. The two athletes took different paths to the NBA. Hendricks suited up for the UCF Knights, while Thompson played for the City Reapers of the Overtime Elite league.

With both players likely to hear their name called within the first ten picks of Thursday's draft, they could find themselves compared to one another for the next decade. Take a look at how the two young talents stack up against one another below.

Taylor Hendricks: Wingspan, height, age, and stats

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Taylor Hendricks stands at 6'8.25, however, he has a 7'0.5 wingspan. Hendricks is just 19 years old. In his lone season with the UCF Knights, he established himself as a legitimate college talent.

Hendricks averaged 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game as a freshman with the Knights. He shot 47.8% from the field, 39.4% from three-point range and 78.2% from the free-throw line.

Hendricks was named to the second-team All-AAC and the AAC All-Freshman Team.

Ausar Thompson: Wingspan, height, age, stats

Amen Thompson stands at 6'5.75, however, he has a 7'0 wingspan. Thompson is also just 20 years old. Along with his twin brother Amen, Ausar bypassed college to join the Overtime Elite league.

The newly formed league pays players a minimum of $100,000 per season as well as a signing bonus. The exact dollar figure the Thompson twins are making is unknown, but they are reportedly making well over the league minimum.

He initially joined Team OTE, averaging 14.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game in what should have been his senior year of high school. Thompson played for the City Reapers the following season. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in the regular season.

In the postseason, he improved his production, averaging 21.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. The City Reapers were able to win the league championship, thanks in large part to the Thompson twins.

Will Taylor Hendricks or Ausar Thompson be selected higher?

Taylor Hendricks and Ausar Thompson are both projected to be selected in the top ten of the 2023 NBA Draft. Both players have been mocked as high as fourth overall and as low as the late lottery. While this year's draft has a consensus top-three of Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller, there is no telling which player could come off the board fourth.

While there have always been curveballs on draft day, Thompson appears likely to be selected higher than Hendricks, however, that could change on Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes