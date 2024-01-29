"Taylor Swift might as well perform": Former NBA champion reacts to Chiefs' incredible run to clinch Super Bowl spot

The Kansas City Chiefs are now 9-3 in games when Taylor Swift is in the stands. Sunday’s 17-10 win against the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on the road pushed the defending champs to yet another Super Bowl appearance. It’s a guarantee the Grammy-winning artist will be around for the championship game to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift arrived at the Ravens’ home field, the M&T Bank Stadium, together with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She let her hair down, flaunting her natural curls that had fans gasping. A bold red lipstick unquestionably made sure everyone knew which team she would be rooting for.

After an exciting battle, the Kansas City Chiefs finally emerged as winners behind the best defense that Kelce and Mahomes have ever played for before. The superstar duo will lead the team to their fourth Super Bowl in five years.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins promptly reacted on X (formerly Twitter) after the Chiefs booked tickets to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII:

“Taylor Swift might as well perform… hell she’s going to be there anyway! That damn Kelce and Mahomes just keep making s**t happen”

Usher, another Grammy-winning artist, will headline the performers for the Feb. 11 Super Bowl halftime show. The “Anti-Hero” singer may not be part of the said event, but she will be in the stands representing Chiefs fans. She may not be performing but she is guaranteed to grab a big part of the spotlight.

Taylor Swift watched her boyfriend Travis Kelce put on a historic performance

Taylor Swift knew what the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens meant to her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Kelce told reporters leading into the matchup that he wanted to win this game “more than I’ve ever wanted one in my life.”

The two-time Super Bowl champ went out and put on a historic performance. He grabbed the pass that became the Chiefs’ first touchdown and finished with 11 catches for 116 yards. Patrick Mahomes orchestrated the offense, finishing 30-for-49 for 241 yards but he was an immaculate 11-for-11 when passing to Kelce.

While Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift showed their chemistry off the field, Mahomes and Kelce sizzled on it. The tight end needed seven catches to break the postseason reception record (151) of the legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Mahomes knew it so he went to his co-star consistently. Kelce accomplished it in just three drives that ended with 66 yards and a touchdown. Taylor Swift’s boyfriend grabbed his 152nd playoff catch with plenty left to play in the game. Kelce now has 156 postseason receptions, which will be tough to break with the way he and the Chiefs have been playing.

The Kansas City Chiefs, together with their families, girlfriends and close friends, celebrated the victory on the Baltimore Ravens’ field. The “Shake It Off” singer was unsurprisingly with Travis Kelce who kissed her to cap off the win.

