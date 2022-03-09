"Tbf AD is rarely actually on AD's team" - Reddit goes after Anthony Davis for missing playoffs 6 times in his 10-year NBA career, one user calls him "Anthony "Day-to-Davis""

LA Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has now missed his sixth straight game following a scary ankle injury in a game against the Utah Jazz last February 16. The purple and gold team are only 1-5 in the last six games where the 8-time All-Star has been absent.

With LeBron James missing another game due to knee soreness, the attention has shifted to AD's status. The initial finding of an ankle sprain has turned into a more severe mid-foot sprain, which means that the big man will be out for at least a few more weeks.

Basketball fans on Reddit had a blast roasting the injury-prone Davis as the LA Lakers are desperately trying to grab at least a play-in spot.

Last season, Anthony Davis played 36 regular-season games, the lowest of his career. So far, he has just played 37 games in the 2021-22 campaign. AD’s misfortunes compromised the Lakers' playoff hopes last postseason and could also have the same impact if they make it to the playoffs this year.

How Anthony Davis holds up is a big key to the LA Lakers’ success despite the addition of Russell Westbrook to the lineup. NBA legend Charles Barkley called it earlier in the season that the Lakers could only be title contenders if AD, who he called Street Clothes, is healthy.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck gives his take on the Lakers this season. It's going to come down to one thing... street clothes."

If Anthony Davis fails to see action again this season, he’ll have played a total of 73 games out of 164 in the last two years. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality that the Lakers are facing right now. The Lakers might eventually push for Davis to return if they have a legitimate chance of making the playoffs.

Anthony Davis hasn’t proven himself capable of carrying a team deep into the playoffs as the franchise player

Anthony Davis has never made it past the second round of a playoff series without LeBron James. [Photo: Sky Sports]

“The Brow” has been in the NBA for 10 years and has made it to the playoffs only four times. He did it twice with the New Orleans Pelicans before going to the postseason two more times with the LA Lakers. AD helped the Lakers win the title in what is now known as the Bubble Championship in the 2019-20 season.

Before the title romp with LeBron James in Florida, Davis never made it past the second round of the playoffs with the New Orleans Pelicans. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors eliminated them both times.

As the main guy for the Pelicans, AD had incredibly impressive numbers. In 13 postseason games with the Pelicans, he averaged 30.5 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.5 blocks.

Despite the glittering numbers, they were blanked by the Warriors in the 2014-15 season. Three years later, they met the Bay Area team again in the second round, where it resulted in a gentleman’s sweep for the Warriors.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo



Davis is one of three players in NBA history to be selected to 5 All-Star teams prior to their 1st playoff win.



Davis is one of three players in NBA history to be selected to 5 All-Star teams prior to their 1st playoff win.

AD’s performance against the Phoenix Suns last year was the worst of his career. A groin injury he suffered in the first half of Game 4 doomed the Lakers’ chances of winning the series. Despite LeBron James’ best efforts, the Suns eliminated them in six games.

While the Lakers made it to the postseason despite Anthony Davis’ injuries, they might not even make it into the play-in this time.

