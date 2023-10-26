Te'a Cooper makes shocking claim as ex Dwight Howard faces s*xual assault lawsuit: "Never in my life been married or engaged"

Dwight Howard was one of the best centers in the NBA at the height of his career. After 18 seasons in the league, he went to play overseas in Taiwan with the Taoyuan Leopards. However, the 2020 NBA champion is still in the spotlight.

Howard has been accused of sexual assault and battery by an individual named Stephen Harper for an incident that occurred in July 2021, as per ESPN's Baxter Holmes. The former NBA center has denied the claims.

In the wake of the allegations involving Howard, his ex-wife, Te'a Cooper, claimed that she had never been engaged or married.

"Never in my life been married or engaged," Cooper wrote on X.

Te'a Cooper was in a relationship with Howard, and the two got engaged in 2019. The two had also gone through a secret marriage ceremony. However, their relationship didn't last long, and they parted ways after just one year of marriage, as per Sportsmanor's Rakibul John Rodgers.

Her tweet thus comes as a surprise. The former Los Angeles Sparks guard also cleared the air on where she stands with the former Lakers center, as per Side Action's SGKing.

"I'm not with him no more; leave it alone," Cooper said, "I don't want to see you all in my comments saying it no more. Don't add me to anything that has to do with him. It's over with. It's adios, amigos."

Cooper had made this comment in a previous Instagram live session.

Dwight Howard posts video on TikTok in response to all the controversy

Aside from denying the sexual assault allegations against him, Howard has not personally responded to the controversial charges.

That was until he posted a video on TikTok, first reported by Marca's Parker Johnson.

In the clip, Howard's caption, "Ducking all negative energy like ...," was his way of responding to everything that has transpired around him so far. Be that as it may, Howard remains in the limelight with the incident potentially hampering his possible return to the NBA.