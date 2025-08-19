  • home icon
"Teach them the proper way" - LeBron James' agent Rich Paul pushes bold shake-up to student-athletes’ NIL structure

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 19, 2025 01:08 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
"Teach them the proper way" - LeBron James' agent Rich Paul pushes bold shake-up to student-athletes’ NIL structure. [photo: Imagn]

Rich Paul, LeBron James' longtime agent and close friend, is calling for a major change in the names, image and likeness (NIL) structure of student-athletes. From mostly one-year deals, the Klutch Sports CEO is pushing for a multi-year setup, which he argued would benefit sponsors and athletes.

In a chat with Sports Business Journal on Monday, Paul had this to say about the topic:

“If we’re going to have student athletes get paid, we should teach them the proper way and the obligations that come with actually being paid.”
NIL deals have become a hot topic in college sports. Smart Business Dealmakers predicted last year that such agreements would hover around $2.6 billion in 2025 from $1.2 billion in 2024.

The shift started in 2021 when the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) permitted student-athletes to profit from NIL deals. Since the revision of the rules, sponsors often limit their business agreements to one-year partnerships.

Rich Paul argues that in the long run, multi-year deals will benefit both the brand and the student-athletes. For those intending to turn pro, Paul added that the change would give them a better grasp of future obligations.

Paul is arguably the most impactful and influential agent in sports, particularly in the NBA. For nearly two decades, he has helped close mega-deals for players such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. This summer, he negotiated a four-year, $229 million max extension for De’Aaron Fox.

Rich Paul weighs in on LeBron James’ run in the NBA

LeBron James will be in year 23 when the 2025-26 NBA season starts. The four-time MVP has reiterated over the past few years that his basketball career is near its end.

In an interview with SiriusXM last month, Rich Paul said James should enjoy his career rather than focusing on criticism. The Klutch Sports founder added:

“When LeBron James retires, the media will have to find a new boogeyman to hate on just to chase likes and boost ratings.”

When James retires is anybody’s guess. He becomes an unrestricted free agent after next season. The LA Lakers reportedly did not offer him an extension because the team is making Luka Doncic the franchise cornerstone.

LeBron James has not said much about his future, except that he is ready to play next season. Rich Paul is hoping his good friend enjoys the ride while it still lasts.

Edited by Michael Macasero
