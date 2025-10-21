"Team about to average 163 turnovers": Mavericks fans dread report on $14.2M forward sharing primary ball-handling duties with Cooper Flagg 

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to navigate their backcourt issues by reportedly splitting the ball-handling duties between rookie Cooper Flagg and veteran P.J. Washington. Dallas is without Kyrie Irving to start the season.

With multiple frontcourt players capable of starting in his place, there's a chance that coach Jason Kidd could deploy a jumbo lineup with Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II on opening night.

This combination spotlights the Mavericks' glaring absence of a point guard. Flagg and Washington have shown flashes of their playmaking on the perimeter, but concerns persist about their sustainability.

Cooper Flagg is only in his rookie year and still has room for growth as a primary ball-handler at the NBA level. P.J. Washington has operated mainly from the wing spot throughout his career, with a limited skill set as a point forward.

After Mavericks podcaster Kevin Gray Jr. reported on Monday that the duo could be the primary ball handlers, the team's fans weren't as thrilled, particularly with Washington's name involved. Here's how they reacted:

Mitch 🕺 @BallinMitch05 Team about average 163 turnovers per game

Owen @810wen PJ Washington and primary ball handler do not belong in the same sentence together 😂💀

☆ FLAIR SINCLAIR ☆ @tankflair yall have flagg, dlo, nembhard, brandon williams, &amp; even naji marshall + max christie to be primary ball handlers before pj washington 😭

Suns winning it all 25-26 @GuitarSometimes "Alexa, what's the all time record for turnovers by a team in a single game?"

Doug @sneakiestwalnut OKC are walking out of this game with 20+ steals

frappharden @frappharden dallas gonna be worse than sacramento believe that

P.J. Washington open to any role as Cooper Flagg's addition likely demotes him to Mavericks' bench

P.J. Washington has owned a spot in the Mavericks' starting frontcourt for most of his stint in Dallas. However, once the team selected Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 pick, not only did he potentially lose his position, but he also saw himself involved in trade chatter.

The Mavericks shut down any concerns regarding that by offering him a four-year extension as he rounded off his tenure in Dallas with a $14,152,174 paycheck this season. But the possibility of a bench demotion looms large. Nevertheless, Washington remains open to it. Here's what he told reporters on Monday (via Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta):

"Just coming in and trying to win. Doing everything I can to be successful and to help my teammates to be in great positions to win. It doesn't matter if I'm starting or coming off the bench, for me it's all about winning."

Washington's future in Dallas, for now, remains secured with a four-year $88.8 million contract that kicks in next season.

The Mavericks might consider the 27-year-old as part of their future plans around Cooper Flagg, as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving potentially enter the final phase of their primes.

