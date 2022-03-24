"Team in blue had a night down in Miami" - Steph Curry appears an extremely happy man on social media as Warriors sink Heat without 3 key players

Without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors bounced back with a big win over the Miami Heat. Minus their iconic trio, the Warriors erased their humiliating loss to the Orlando Magic just a night ago. Golden State did it despite facing the Heat’s own vaunted Big 3 of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry.

On the second night of a back-to-back, head coach Steve Kerr decided to rest Thompson and Green while Steph Curry is still recovering from a foot sprain. They had a morale-boosting win against the top-seeded team in the East behind Jordan Poole’s hot shooting and contributions across the roster.

Steph Curry, who was greatly appreciative of the Warriors’ efforts, toasted his team on Twitter:

“Team in blue had a night down in Miami. You love to see it!!! #DubNation”

The Golden State Warriors, who wore their blue, red and yellow road jersey, broke away from the white-clad Miami Heat in the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 23 points in the first quarter and 27 in the second frame. The Warriors edged the Heat 31-30 in the third canto, which made the score 81-80 entering the final quarter.

Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Damion Lee carried the Warriors to a big fourth-quarter to blast the game wide open. The undermanned Bay Area team suddenly pulverized the Miami Heat defense, starting the final 12 minutes of the game. It got so ugly that Udonis Haslem and Jimmy Butler almost came to blows in one of Miami’s timeouts.

Despite the win, Curry’s Warriors are still looking to find their rhythm and consistency. They are only 5-5 in their last 10 games and 1-3 since Curry injured his foot against the Boston Celtics. Following the injury to the NBA’s three-point king, the Warriors suffered back-to-back upsetting losses to the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic.

With the regular season drawing to a close, the Golden State Warriors need to get their mojo back to make a deep run in the postseason.

Steph Curry’s injury could be a blessing in disguise

Steph Curry's foot injury could work out right for the Golden State Warriors in the end. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

Provided he gets back fully healthy, the injury Steph Curry sustained against the Boston Celtics could favor the Golden State Warriors in the long run. Right now, the Warriors are not concerned about their seeding. They’d rather be 100% ready once the postseason starts rather than have a gaudy playoff seeding.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: “I’m an optimist.”



Full soundbite Here is Steph Curry detailing the specifics of his foot injury and recovery. Says he believes he will return before Game 1 of the playoffs: “I’m an optimist.”Full soundbite https://t.co/5vEPeI6qR1

The injury and rehabilitation will give him roughly two weeks to recharge. He has been carrying a heavy load all season while waiting for Klay Thompson to return and with Draymond Green’s injury. With the two stars now healthy, Curry’s lengthy stay on the injury list could be a difference-maker in the postseason.

