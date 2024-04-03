"Team broke his will to coach": NBA fans react as Steve Clifford steps down as Hornets HC and moves to front office role

Coaching in the NBA is no walk in the park, which former Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford can attest to as he just announced his decision to step down as head coach, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He will still coach the team for its remaining seven games of the season, with the Cleveland Cavaliers game on Apr. 14, 2024, being his final one.

Hornets executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson strongly considered bringing Clifford back again for the 2024-25 regular season. However, Clifford figured it was in everyone's best interests that another individual was called upon to the mantle as another 82-game season didn't meet his preferences.

Following this report, several NBA fans shared their reactions on the matter on X.

"The team broke his will to coach."

X user NBA University (@NBA_University) pointed out the need for a culture change within the Charlotte Hornets franchise after Steve Clifford's tenure.

"Let's get a new voice in Charlotte please. There's hope for the first time in a long time, don't need another retread."

Meanwhile, NBA insider Sean Barnard felt bad for how the team's front office treated Clifford with a limited roster.

"Hornets, finally broke him. Honestly feel bad for Steve Clifford, he's had a lot thrown at him in that organization."

That comment was followed up by X user Csb (@itsCSB_), who argued that Clifford was tired of continuously dealing with the same situation.

"You could tell he was getting sick of all this lmao."

Interestingly, X user NBA Trade Finder (@NBATradeFinder) still felt optimistic about the Hornets' future moving forward with Clifford in a front-office role.

"I've always been a big fan of Cliff and I think the Hornets are doing well by keeping him on in a FO capacity — that team is still a ways away from competing but Cliff has really helped some of those young guys develop."

Moreover, X user The Ball Street Journal (@W3KNOWBALL) suggested that a younger coach with a tough mentality would be the ideal fit for this team.

"Hire someone young but tough for this group. Need a homerun hire."

Lastly, X user Jay (@ItsjusJasson) suggested that Mark Jackson should be a candidate for the job.

"I know this name comes up every year, and I understand the whispers on why he probably won't be a head coach again, but Mark Jackson can fix that s*** in Charlotte."

It remains to be seen who will be the next coach in Charlotte. Being a struggling franchise certainly calls for needed changes and culture shifts if they ever want to become a quality team in the league.

Candidates to possibly replace former Hornets coach Steve Clifford next season

Following the news of Steve Clifford stepping down as Hornets head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the franchise already has a list of candidates to be brought in for next season.

They are the Boston Celtics' Charles Lee, Sacramento Kings' Jordi Fernandez, Miami Heat's Chris Quinn and Phoenix Suns' Kevin Young. This isn't to say that this list is final, but these are the assistant coaches in the league who are in strong consideration for the position.

This is obviously a step in the right direction for the Charlotte franchise as they want to maximize the talent on their roster while continuing to develop their skill set.