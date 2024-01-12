"Team leader in steals": NBA fans mock Steph Curry's ex-teammate Ryan Rollins for reportedly being accused of shoplifting

Ryan Rollins played with the Golden State Warriors last season along with superstar Steph Curry. He saw action in 12 games and averaged 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds. Rollins played for the Washington Wizards this season but was waived after 10 games.

While Rollins hasn’t made a headline with his play on the court in the NBA, he is in the spotlight now for something else. The seldom-used point guard has reportedly been accused of shoplifting. It didn’t take long for people on social media to react to the news:

“Team leader in steals!”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comment byu/KingRagerBlade from discussion inwashingtonwizards Expand Post

Comment byu/KingRagerBlade from discussion inwashingtonwizards Expand Post

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/KingRagerBlade from discussion inwashingtonwizards Expand Post

Josh Robbins had the report about the Rollins:

“Former Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors guard Ryan Rollins has been accused of shoplifting, with incidents alleged to have occurred from mid-September to mid-November in Alexandria, Va.”

Expand Tweet

Steph Curry’s former teammate is reportedly facing seven theft charges. He was part of the trade that sent Chris Paul to the Golden State Warriors in the offseason. Rollins was recovering from a season-ending foot injury when the trade happened.

The news about Rollins is quite shocking. He has already earned $4.4 million in two years, an amount most will not earn in a lifetime of work. The former Toledo Rockets star might have earned more had he not been waived. His basketball career is also in jeopardy due to the reported allegations.

Ryan Rollins was Steph Curry's ex-teammate in Golden State

Ryan Rollins was the 44th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2022 NBA Draft. He was later traded to the Golden State Warriors for the 51st pick, the draft rights to Tyrese Martin and cash. The Dubs signed him to a three-year $4.76 million rookie deal.

Rollins played the position that was dominated by Steph Curry, the Warriors’ franchise cornerstone and two-time MVP. He unsurprisingly had limited playing time considering the other perimeter players on Golden State’s roster.

The Warriors, during Ryan Rollins’ time there, had Jordan Poole, Lester Quinones, Donte DiVincenzo, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody and Ty Jerome. Minutes were hard to come by and he was in no position to complain.

Eventually, the Warriors made him a part of a trade package that sent Poole to Washington and Chris Paul to the Golden State. Rollins showed glimpses of his potential with the Wizards. Washington, however, waived him a few days ago.