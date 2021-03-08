Team LeBron 170-150 Team Durant: Twitter explodes with excitement over highly entertaining NBA All-Star 2021

Fans had a grand time watching NBA All-Star 2021 on Sunday, with Team LeBron winning over Team Durant 170-150 at State Farm Arena.

Team LeBron gave fans one of the most entertaining first halves in league history, while Team Durant tried to stay close. The second half, on the other hand, was just a formal coronation for Team LeBron.

The only suspense at NBA All-Star 2021 was who would win the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award at the end of the night. Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry were the most impactful players but Giannis Antetokounmpo was a perfect 16-for-16 from the field.

Many Twitter users were excited to see LeBron James and Stephen Curry team up for the first time in an All-Star Game.

I do look forward to watching Steph and LeBron on the same team. — Brady Klopfer (@BradyKlopferNBA) March 8, 2021

Finally seeing LeBron and Steph on the same team:#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/N5Fsn3vipR — bet365 US (@bet365_us) March 8, 2021

Team LeBron vs Team Durant provided plenty of highlights

Zion Williamson, who was playing in his first All-Star Game, made his first dunk attempt and then proceeded to miss the succeeding ones.

Zion got first all-star jitters lol — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) March 8, 2021

This game has already set the record for amount of missed dunks in an All-Star game lmao — Benjamin Cruz (@cruzkontrol) March 8, 2021

Kyrie Irving started out hot for Team Durant, making all four of his attempts on the floor.

Anyone bet on the first basket of the game?



Kyrie +650 💰pic.twitter.com/iM0zmQVyS1 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 8, 2021

The man @KyrieIrving is a cheat code istg🤯 — Aight (@buretsegato) March 8, 2021

Stephen Curry #30 and Lebron James #23 of Team LeBron react during the first half against Team Durant. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Fans who were looking forward to the LeBron James and Stephen Curry pairing were rewarded with two beautiful moments between these two superstars.

Good to see Steph using Lebron’s move 🙃pic.twitter.com/zEfye34STg — Isaiah 👑 (@HoodieIsaiah) March 8, 2021

Look at Curry and LeBron man pic.twitter.com/E4SySa6jdh — Guru (@DrGuru_) March 8, 2021

forget Brooklyn, LeBron and Curry on the same team would break the NBA lol

Bron finds Steph for a logo 3#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/k7gTd9Bqt0 — LakeShow Highlights (@LA_HighLights24) March 8, 2021

Steph Curry in the All Star game after Kevin Durant took Kyrie Irving over him pic.twitter.com/qXdUGkJock — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 8, 2021

Team LeBron won the first quarter 40-39 over Team Durant, giving the winning squad's charity $150,000 from the NBA.

The second quarter of NBA All-Star 2021 started out with a bit of fun as the smallest players on the floor did the jump ball at center court!

Chris Paul wins the jump ball and look at Team LeBron's reaction lol

Steph loved it cause Kyrie was talking#NBAAllStar#TeamLeBron pic.twitter.com/4FBXUSZMhy — LakeShow Highlights (@LA_HighLights24) March 8, 2021

Chris Paul and Mike Conley going up for that jump ball #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/lzYw9jgJOK — The Sports Throne (@SportsThroneHub) March 8, 2021

Stephen Curry was scorching in the first quarter and stayed on fire in the second, making another logo three.

Not to be outdone, Giannis Antetokounmpo made several dunks and even made two threes!

"OH MY GOD!" @Giannis_An34 has the bench going crazy 👀 pic.twitter.com/T9XapsDzEv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 8, 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic were having a lot of fun on the bench during a time out as seen in the tweet below:

Aaaaa o Jokic DANÇANDO, momentos que apenas o All-Star Game nos proporciona pic.twitter.com/FXxUfTwHgK — It’s Ana (@carolianando) March 8, 2021

The NBA All-Star 2021 first half was a lot of fun and was led by the little guys from Team LeBron, who entertained everyone with a bevy of highlight plays. There were alley-oops for Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul!

Team Durant had no answer as Team LeBron hardly missed during NBA All-Star 2021.

Steph Curry and Chris Paul exchanging lobs was fun too. Mainly because Chris Paul got the most Chris Paul dunk of all time. pic.twitter.com/qdCB78qCRg — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 8, 2021

Lillard and Curry then made a halfcourt shot each to give Team LeBron a huge advantage at the half, 100-80.

Logo Lillard! Steph from halfcourt, too! The first half of the #NBAAllStar Game was something else. pic.twitter.com/edY5vzKV3B — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) March 8, 2021

Maaaaan @StephenCurry30 on fye!!!!! Coming across half court like... pic.twitter.com/LgZuZfgHuB — ANTHONY ADAMS (@spiceadams) March 8, 2021

I think Steph Curry and Damian Lillard just became the only two guys to finish an alley-oop and hit a half-court shot in the same quarter of an All-Star Game.



Don’t look it up. Just believe it. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) March 8, 2021

I freaking love the NBA All-Star Game. Steph and Dame matching halfcourt shots was so much fun.



Makes me feel like a kid again watching this insanity... — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) March 8, 2021

Absolutely WILD close to the first half 🤪



✅ Steph dunk

✅ Steph-to-CP3 alley-oop

✅ Logo Lillard 3

✅ Deeeep Steph 3



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/JrRNu3hhrM — Blue Wire Podcasts (@bluewirepods) March 8, 2021

😆 How about this photo from the NBA All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/ksFOvYNnc4 — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) March 8, 2021

LeBron’s drafting skills = 🐐



Instead of playing his typical All-Star minutes, @KingJames was content to watch from the bench in the 2nd Q as Steph/Dame hit a million 3’s (10), Giannis dunk a ton and CP3 collect 12 dimes.



Team LeBron up 100-80 at the half. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 8, 2021

Team LeBron wins both quarters of the first half



First: 40-39

Second: 60-41



Halftime:

Team LeBron 100, Team Durant 80



Live odds:



Game

Team LeBron -13.5

Team Durant +1000

O/U 323



Third Quarter

Team Durant -3.5

O/U 92.5



MVP

Curry +125

Giannis +150

Kyrie +400

CP3 +500 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) March 8, 2021

Steph and Giannis going for the All-Star Game MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/usnUvQaR33 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Team Durant had a lot of catching up to do in the second half of NBA All-Star 2021

Team LeBron did not have King James on the floor in the second half, but NBA All-Star 2021 was full of exciting moments regardless!

I’m intrigued as to why no one has acknowledged that LeBron hasn’t played in the third quarter at all — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) March 8, 2021

Sooooo if Giannis finishes perfect from the field, will it be the best All-Star game performance ever? Best by a #Bucks player for sure. — Steve Fifer (@SparkyRadio) March 8, 2021

The only squad that can beat Team LeBron pic.twitter.com/NwffK0eZIP — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 8, 2021

THAT'S MY (+1000) ALL-STAR MVP (please don't explode in the 4th Steph) https://t.co/8BR0wfsZu4 — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) March 8, 2021

Why didn't Team Durant foul down four with 20 seconds left? I thought every quarter mattered! — Tom Ziller (@teamziller) March 8, 2021

Donovan Mitchell hits a three at the buzzer, but Team Durant comes up short against Team LeBron 40-39.



Mitchell up to 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. #takeNote pic.twitter.com/wA81Ffie8h — KSL Sports (@kslsports) March 8, 2021

The fourth quarter was still all about Team LeBron dominating Team Durant at NBA All-Star 2021

The threes poured for Paul George, Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard, and it was game over from there.

Pretty soon guys on Team Durant are going to start shooting on the other basket to get this to end faster. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) March 8, 2021

Kyrie Irving finished with 24 points and 12 assists and James Harden had 21 points in Team Durant’s loss to Team LeBron in the All-Star Game. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 8, 2021

Damian Lillard is live sports tbh.



Team LeBron tops Team Durant 170-150 in #NBAAllStar 2021!pic.twitter.com/HgiTkTyPMa — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 8, 2021

2021 NBA All-Star Game MVP:



GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO 🇬🇷🔥



35 points

13/13 2PTS

3/3 3PTS

7 rebounds

3 assists

1 steal

1 block



Team LeBron W (170-150) pic.twitter.com/i8wzU8OCsY — Harris Stavrou (@harris_stavrou) March 8, 2021

Lol. What.. Giannis banked 2 3’s in and Lillard and Curry hit 16 combined — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) March 8, 2021

I see no reason why Damian Lillard can’t do all this AND be the mayor of Portland — Michael Weinreb (@MichaelWeinreb) March 8, 2021

agreed them two were on it tonight i legit wasn't even paying attention to team kd. just wanted them to hurry up and give the ball back to team lebron. https://t.co/o8EstJlHe0 — ѕυє вιяᴅ єɴтнυѕιαѕт 🦈 (@phxllymxkan) March 8, 2021

lebron drafted his squad and just sat back and spectated the whole game like a true GM😭😭 — ²³𝙻𝚎𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚝𝚒𝚜🏀☄️🌎💞 (@BronGotGame) March 8, 2021

LeBron about to buy a NBA franchise and win a championship before Michael Jordan — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) March 8, 2021

Damian Lillard on the all-star game winner going on @nba_topshot:



“I would like to see it on there. I think it would be pretty popular.”



Also says he HAS been keeping up with Top Shot. — Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) March 8, 2021

Bron squad going crazy 😂🔥 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) March 8, 2021

HALF COURT LILLARD ⌚️😱 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 8, 2021

"I guess I was criticized for the right reason for calling a Dame shot in the playoffs a bad shot... It's a great shot."



- Paul George finally says Dame’s game-winner in the playoffs was a good shot. 😂



(via @Farbod_E) pic.twitter.com/a9QSV61ifD — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 8, 2021

Overall, despite the lopsided win by Team LeBron over Team Durant, it was a very exciting NBA All-Star 2021 with plenty of moments to talk about. Antetokounmpo won MVP, but it could have been a split between him, Lillard and Curry!

