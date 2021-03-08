Team LeBron 170-150 Team Durant: Twitter explodes with excitement over highly entertaining NBA All-Star 2021

Fans had a grand time watching NBA All-Star 2021 on Sunday, with Team LeBron winning over Team Durant 170-150 at State Farm Arena.
Team LeBron gave fans one of the most entertaining first halves in league history, while Team Durant tried to stay close. The second half, on the other hand, was just a formal coronation for Team LeBron.
The only suspense at NBA All-Star 2021 was who would win the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award at the end of the night. Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry were the most impactful players but Giannis Antetokounmpo was a perfect 16-for-16 from the field.
Many Twitter users were excited to see LeBron James and Stephen Curry team up for the first time in an All-Star Game.
Team LeBron vs Team Durant provided plenty of highlights
Zion Williamson, who was playing in his first All-Star Game, made his first dunk attempt and then proceeded to miss the succeeding ones.
Kyrie Irving started out hot for Team Durant, making all four of his attempts on the floor.
Fans who were looking forward to the LeBron James and Stephen Curry pairing were rewarded with two beautiful moments between these two superstars.
Team LeBron won the first quarter 40-39 over Team Durant, giving the winning squad's charity $150,000 from the NBA.
The second quarter of NBA All-Star 2021 started out with a bit of fun as the smallest players on the floor did the jump ball at center court!
Stephen Curry was scorching in the first quarter and stayed on fire in the second, making another logo three.
Not to be outdone, Giannis Antetokounmpo made several dunks and even made two threes!
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic were having a lot of fun on the bench during a time out as seen in the tweet below:
The NBA All-Star 2021 first half was a lot of fun and was led by the little guys from Team LeBron, who entertained everyone with a bevy of highlight plays. There were alley-oops for Damian Lillard, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul!
Team Durant had no answer as Team LeBron hardly missed during NBA All-Star 2021.
Lillard and Curry then made a halfcourt shot each to give Team LeBron a huge advantage at the half, 100-80.
Team Durant had a lot of catching up to do in the second half of NBA All-Star 2021
Team LeBron did not have King James on the floor in the second half, but NBA All-Star 2021 was full of exciting moments regardless!
The fourth quarter was still all about Team LeBron dominating Team Durant at NBA All-Star 2021
The threes poured for Paul George, Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard, and it was game over from there.
Overall, despite the lopsided win by Team LeBron over Team Durant, it was a very exciting NBA All-Star 2021 with plenty of moments to talk about. Antetokounmpo won MVP, but it could have been a split between him, Lillard and Curry!
