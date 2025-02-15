  • home icon
Team Chris Mullin vs Team G League NBA Rising Stars Championship Game Player Stats and Box Score

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 15, 2025 04:58 GMT
Team Chris Mullin won the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Championship by beating Team G League 25-14 on Friday. [photo: @NBA/X]
Team Chris Mullin won the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Championship by beating Team G League 25-14 on Friday. [photo: @NBA/X]

Team Chris Mullin (Team C) dominated Team G League (Team G) to win the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday. The G Leagues led early before Mullin's group bounced and controlled the showdown. Team C never relinquished the lead after a Ryan Dunn 3-pointer gave them a 13-12 advantage.

Stephon Castle, who hit the game-winning triple against Team Tim Hardaway in the semis, had another impressive outing. The San Antonio Spurs rookie had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Castle's two-way impact was a big reason Team C won the championship. Keyonte George and Dalton Knecht combined for eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

The G League group could not sustain its impressive showing in the semis. Bryce McGowens, who had 12 points and the game-winning 3-pointer in the semis against Team Mitch Richmond, finished with just two points. Team C slowed Leonard Miller, who tallied five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

also-read-trending Trending

Castle and Co. will head to the NBA All-Star game, where they hope to pull off an upset against LeBron James, Steph Curry and Team Shaq.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Team Chris Mullin vs Team G League Player Stats and Box Score

Team G League player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
JD Davison0210010-20-20-0-11
Dink Pate5100002-61-30-0-8
Leonard Miller5221202-71-40-0-11
Reed Sheppard0100000-10-10-01
Pat Spencer2 3 00001-20-00-04
Mac McClung0 0 00000-00-00-0-15
Bryce McGowens2 0 0001-10-00-00-0-15
Team Chris Mullin player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dalton Knecht5201012-51-30-011
Stephon Castle12320005-80-12-211
Zach Edey2200001-10-00-0-4
Keyonte George3321001-31-30-011
Jaylen Wells0 0 00000-20-20-0-4
Ryan Dunn3 1 00101-21-20-015
Trayce Jackson-Davis0 1 00000-00-00-015
Team Chris Mullin vs Team G League Game Recap

The G Leaguers sustained their semifinal form early in the championship game against Team C. Leonard Miller and Pate combined to give the underdogs a 12-8 lead. However, Jeremy Lin's group could not pull away because of Stephon Castle, who had 12 of Team C's first 19 points.

Dalton Knecht and Keyonte George helped Castle carry the team to the finish line. The two combined for seven points and two assists to close out the game. George's 27-footer of a Castle pass punched Team C a ticket to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Castle won the MVP award for his impressive play in the mini-tournament.

Edited by Michael Macasero
