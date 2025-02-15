Team Chris Mullin (Team C) dominated Team G League (Team G) to win the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday. The G Leagues led early before Mullin's group bounced and controlled the showdown. Team C never relinquished the lead after a Ryan Dunn 3-pointer gave them a 13-12 advantage.

Stephon Castle, who hit the game-winning triple against Team Tim Hardaway in the semis, had another impressive outing. The San Antonio Spurs rookie had 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Castle's two-way impact was a big reason Team C won the championship. Keyonte George and Dalton Knecht combined for eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

The G League group could not sustain its impressive showing in the semis. Bryce McGowens, who had 12 points and the game-winning 3-pointer in the semis against Team Mitch Richmond, finished with just two points. Team C slowed Leonard Miller, who tallied five points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Castle and Co. will head to the NBA All-Star game, where they hope to pull off an upset against LeBron James, Steph Curry and Team Shaq.

Team Chris Mullin vs Team G League Player Stats and Box Score

Team G League player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- JD Davison 0 2 1 0 0 1 0-2 0-2 0-0 -11 Dink Pate 5 1 0 0 0 0 2-6 1-3 0-0 -8 Leonard Miller 5 2 2 1 2 0 2-7 1-4 0-0 -11 Reed Sheppard 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 Pat Spencer 2 3 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 4 Mac McClung 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -15 Bryce McGowens 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 -15

Team Chris Mullin player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Dalton Knecht 5 2 0 1 0 1 2-5 1-3 0-0 11 Stephon Castle 12 3 2 0 0 0 5-8 0-1 2-2 11 Zach Edey 2 2 0 0 0 0 1-1 0-0 0-0 -4 Keyonte George 3 3 2 1 0 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 11 Jaylen Wells 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-2 0-2 0-0 -4 Ryan Dunn 3 1 0 0 1 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 15 Trayce Jackson-Davis 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 15

Team Chris Mullin vs Team G League Game Recap

The G Leaguers sustained their semifinal form early in the championship game against Team C. Leonard Miller and Pate combined to give the underdogs a 12-8 lead. However, Jeremy Lin's group could not pull away because of Stephon Castle, who had 12 of Team C's first 19 points.

Dalton Knecht and Keyonte George helped Castle carry the team to the finish line. The two combined for seven points and two assists to close out the game. George's 27-footer of a Castle pass punched Team C a ticket to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Castle won the MVP award for his impressive play in the mini-tournament.

