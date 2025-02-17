  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Team Shaq's OGs vs Team Candace's Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score | 2025 NBA All-Star Game Semifinal

Team Shaq's OGs vs Team Candace's Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score | 2025 NBA All-Star Game Semifinal

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 17, 2025 03:04 GMT
Team Shaq
Team Shaq's OGs vs Team Candace's Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score on Sunday. [photo: @NBA/X]

Damian Lillard scored a 3-pointer that gave Team Shaq's OGs a 42-35 win over Team Candace's Rising Stars on Sunday. The victory pushed them to the championship against Team Charles Barkley's Internationals. A balanced attack behind Lillard, Steph Curry, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and solid defense were the keys to the win.

Dalton Knecht and Ryan Dunn combined for eight points and four rebounds for Team Candace. Stephon Castle, who won the MVP in the Rising Stars Game, finsihed with six points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Team Shaq's OGs vs Team Candace's Rising Stars player stats and box score

Team Shaq's OGs player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
James Harden3120001-11-10-010
Jayson Tatum6220113-40-10-03
Kevin Durant4330002-80-30-06
Damian Lillard9321013-53-40-010
Stephen Curry8611013-92-80-07
Jaylen Brown8 0 01004-50-10-0-2
Kyrie Irving4 3 22012-40-00-01
LeBron JamesDNP- --------
Team Candace's Rising Stars player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dalton Knecht8200003-62-40-0-6
Jaylen Wells2200011-30-10-0-6
Zach Edey2210001-30-00-0-5
Keyonte George3200011-41-40-0-10
Stephon Castle6222003-70-20-0-6
Ryan Dunn8 2 01003-51-31-1-2
Amen Thompson4 3 40012-40-00-0-2
Trayce Jackson-Davis2 0 11021-10-00-02
Team Shaq's OGs vs Team Candace's Rising Stars Game Summary

Team Shaq’s OGs face Team Candace’s Rising Stars on Sunday in the NBA All-Star Game semifinal. LeBron James recently announced he will not play because of ankle soreness, but the OGs are stacked. Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum make the O’Neal-picked team the favorite to beat the Rising Stars Game winners.

Curry and Tatum pushed the OGs to an early 15-10 advantage. The Boston Celtics star went 2-for-2, while the Dubs' point guard had a 2-for-3 clip, forcing the Rising Stars to an early ceasefire.

The young talents responded with a 5-0 blast to tie the game. Kyrie Irving's layup pushed the veteran team back into the driver's seat. A 3-pointer by Steph Curry gave the OGs control of the game again.

Team Candace's Rising Stars refused to quit and closed in on Team Shaq's OGs 30-28. The OGs, however, got some separation with their defense. Damian Lillard's 3-pointer gave the veterans a 37-31 lead. Steph Curry and Kevin Durant missed back-to-back triples that might have given the OGs the win.

A layup by Durant put O'Neal's team on the brink. KD looked like he had ended the game but the referees did not call a foul on his layup. Replays showed Stephon Castle and Ryan Dunn grabbed him on his way to the basket. Eventually, Damian Lillard drilled the basket that gave Team OGs a 42-35 win.

Edited by Michael Macasero
हिन्दी