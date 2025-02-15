Team Tim Hardaway vs Team Chris Mullin 2025 NBA Rising Stars Player Stats and Box Score

Team Chris Mullin (Team C) led for most of the way before pulling off a 40-34 win against Team Tim Hardaway (Team T) on Friday. Keyonte George hit two free throws to put Team C on the brink before Stephon Castle drained a step-back jumper for the win. They will face the winner of Team M and Team G League in the championship game.
Gradey Dick scored a game-high 12 points to lead Team T. Tristan da Silva came off the bench to back him up with five points, one rebound and one assist.
George paced Team C with 10 points and one assist. Castle showed his all-around game with six points, four rebounds and four assists. Dalton Knecht, who helped his team to a fast start, ended with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
Team Tim Hardaway vs Tim Chris Mullin Player Stats and Box Score
Team Tim Hardaway player stats and box score
Team Chris Mullin player stats and box score
Team Tim Hardaway vs Team Chris Mullin Game Summary
The NBA Rising Stars mini-tournament started on Friday with Team Tim Hardaway taking on Team Chris Mullin. The winner moves on to face either Team Mitch Richmond (Team M) or Team G League in the championship game.
Zacharie Risacher, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Alex Sarr, Gradey Dick and Anthony Black started for Hardaway. Mullin responded by opening with Stephon Castle, Keyonte George, Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht and Jaylen Wells.
George and Knecht carried the offense early for Team C. They combined for the team's first 15 points to a 27-21 lead. The solid start, which is needed for a race-to-40 format, gave Mullin's squad an enviable advantage.
Gradey Dick stepped up to help Tim Hardaway's team keep the game close. Both teams showed off their defensive chops as the target score came nearer. In the end, Team Chris Mullin pulled off the win behind two free throws by Keyonte George and the game-winner from Stephon Castle.
