Team USA potential depth chart with Joel Embiid for 2024 Paris Olympics

After not getting a medal in the FIBA World Cup this summer, Team USA is stacking up for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Over the past week, countless superstar-level players have expressed interest in suiting up.

The most recent name to express interest in Team USA is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. He had multiple options as he could have also played for France or his home country of Camaroon.

With Embiid deciding to play for the U.S., Grant Hill and company has another star to throw into the mix. Among the other stars to show a desire to play includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry and Anthony Davis.

Another name to watch is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Following his strong showing in the World Cup, the international team should keep him on their radar. Edwards made the All-Star five of the World Cup after posting averages of 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo was part of the last Olympic team, and is expected to play again in 2024. Recent reports have emerged that the All-Star big man already has a spot on the roster.

Team USA could be building a second "Redeem Team"

With all these NBA stars offering to play for Team USA, history could be repeating itself. This group could resemble the "Redeem Team" that was put together in 2008.

Over the past decade, the rest of the world has caught up to the United States in basketball. The United States no longer has a vice grip on the sport that they once had. This is a lesson they're learning the hard way, similar to 2004.

After multiple NBA players opted not to play in the '04 Olympics, Team USA walked away with a bronze medal. In an effort to rectify this, all the league's top players agreed to play in 2008. Some of the main names on the roster included LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony.

Seeing all the stars of today showing interest draws a resemblence to what happened in 2008. They want to come together and show the rest of the world that they still have the world's best basketball players.

With a year to go, there is no telling just how many of these players actually end up playing in the Olympics. However, if they do, it will be a drastic change of pace for the U.S. in international play. This collection of stars has more than enough talent to go out and make a statement in the 2024 Olympics.