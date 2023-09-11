Predicted Team USA basketball squad for Olympics 2024 after latest LeBron James inclusion reports

After another disappointing finish in the FIBA World Cup, Team USA is looking to build a dominant roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Recent reports suggest one NBA superstar is trying to recruit multiple All-Stars for next year.

On Monday morning, Shams Charania reported that LeBron James has expressed interest in playing for Team USA in the next Olympics. On top of that, he has also reportedly spoken to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant among others about joining him next year.

Aside from those two big names, other stars that have interest in playing include Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving and De'Aaron Fox.

Back in the day, the United States was in a tier of their own when it came to international play. However, that is no longer the case. The rest of the world has caught up, and the U.S. is no longer feared like it once was.

Over the weekend, Canada took down the United States to secure a bronze medal and knock them down to fourth place. This was the second straight FIBA World Cup where Team USA didn't secure a medal.

Following this turn of events, it appears that some of the NBA's biggest stars are ready to suit up and represent their country on the big stage.

NBA reporter predicts Team USA roster for 2024 Olympics

As the FIBA World Cup raged on, one Sam Quinn of CBS Sports weighed in on what Team USA's roster could look like for the 2024 Olmypics. It includes some players from the World Cup squad, along with some of the game's current stars.

Steph Curry

Devin Booker

Anthony Edwards

Jrue Holiday

Tyrese Haliburton

Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Mikal Bridges

Josh Hart

Joel Embiid

Bam Adebayo

Chet Holmgren

This was prior to the reporting on LeBron James, which means this group needs some adjusting. If the LA Lakers star does want to play, a spot will certainly be opened up for him.

The most interesting name on this list is reigning MVP Joel Embiid. As a dual citizen, he could play for the United States or France. Both national teams are sure to do their best to recruit the Philadelphia 76ers star.

Two people from the World Cup team that should be on the Olympic roster are Anthony Edwards and Mikal Bridges. Both performed well in the tournament, and are built for the international game.

Back in 2008, the "Redeem Team" was formed to lead the United States to a gold medal. Based on the recent reporting, it appears we might be getting a second version of this.