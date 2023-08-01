Team USA schedule for FIBA World Cup 2023 Tuneup Games: Schedule, dates, timing, roster revealed

At the end of August, the FIBA World Cup is set to begin. In order to prepare for the games, each squad will participate in a handful of tuneup games.

Just recently, Team USA found out who their opening matches will be against. Here is a breakdown of their five warmup matches.

Team USA FIBA World Cup tuneup schedule:

Team USA will kick off their FIBA World Cup tuneup games on American soil. Before traveling overseas, they'll square off against Puerto Rico on August 7th. The game will be played at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

After that, the team will travel to Spain for a pair of games. First they'll play Slovenia, followed by a matchup with Spain.

When their time in Spain is over, Team USA will be boarding a flight to Abu Dhabi for their final two games. Those will be played against Greece and Germany. As of now, there is no word on what time these games will be taking place.

Who is on the Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup?

Looking at the team USA Roster, there is multiple star players in the NBA suiting up. Some of the notable names include Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero. Here is the full list of players that will be competing in the World Cup for Team USA.

Paolo Banchero

Mikal Bridges

Jalen Brunson

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cam Johnson

Walker Kessler

Bobby Portis

Austin Reaves

The most represented teams are the Brooklyn Nets and New Yorks Knicks. Each team has two players making the trip for the World Cup.

This roster is also a bit of homecoming for some of the players. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges were all teammates together in college at Villanova. The group was recently seen all together again as Brunson got married last week.

