“Team USA took weak roster to the World Cup” - Gilbert Arenas rates USA basketball ‘F grade’ after Lithuania stuns favorites in thriller

On Sunday, USA basketball suffered a surprising 104-110 loss to Lithuania. Following the loss, Gilbert Arenas tweeted a controversial opinion about the USA basketball roster.

Arenas was not shocked by the USA basketball loss. He called the roster weak.

“Team USA took that weak roster to the World Cup and look what happened,” Arenas wrote.

The former NBA player had a hot take saying only one player on the current Team USA basketball World Cup roster could be good enough to make the Olympic team next summer.

“Only Anthony Edwards will be out of this group,” Arenas said. “He is the only one that would be in the B or C group, most likely B.”

The video came from Arenas’ takes on the roster before the World Cup began. He said this group of NBA players would be nowhere near the best of the best or the ‘A-list’.

“We can say as a group this is what, an F?” Arenas said. “This is the F list compared to what we have. Compared to all the players in the NBA. This is an F list.”

The often outspoken podcast host went on with his criticism of the current squad. He said the group of players is far down the list of NBA talent.

“Alright pick the best 12, and the second 12, and the third best 12, and the fourth. This is the fifth 12,” Arenas said.

So who is better than this team? Arenas threw out some names of players he believes would be higher than this group.

“If we are talking about like C list, we are talking about Jimmy Butler, or Jaylen Brown. That would be considered a C list team,” Arenas said. “Devin Booker would be what the B Group? Booker, Zion Williamson, Ja Morant that’s a B group. So this is a F group compared to what we have.”

Can USA basketball still win the World Cup?

Despite the setback, Team USA remains in the World Cup. They progressed to the quarterfinals. They will face Italy. If they win, they will face the winner of the semifinals between Germany and Latvia.

The team is still the favorite to raise the trophy despite the loss. They are still the most talented team in the tournament even with the so-called ‘F-list’ roster. Team USA is the only team with all NBA players on its roster.

According to Arenas, Edwards will continue to be the team's leader. To go past the European powers, he'll need to tie together a couple of big-scoring outings.

