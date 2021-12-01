“Teams are going to commit people to Steph” - Steve Kerr confident that Golden State Warriors will take advantage of teams blitzing against Steph Curry, hints at Klay Thompson’s imminent return

Steph Curry had the worst shooting night of his career against the Phoenix Suns. Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes teams are going to start doing the same thing to Curry after watching the game against the Suns. However, Kerr also notes that it will improve the Warriors' offense with Klay Thompson close to returning.

In the 104-96 loss to the Suns, Curry had an off night and shot just 4-for-21 from the field for 12 points in 36 minutes. Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Suns' defense blitzed Curry for most of the game. It was effective as Curry shot just 19% from the field and limited his effectiveness.

Steve Kerr told the media in a post-game interview that other teams are going to copy the Suns' defensive tactics against Steph Curry. The three-time champion coach is not worried about it and thinks it would make the Golden State Warriors a much better team moving forward.

"Teams are going to commit people to Steph the way Phoenix did. There's gonna be openings. There's gonna be openings for Jordan (Poole). Openings for Otto (Porter Jr.). Those guys knocked down a bunch of threes. Openings for Klay Thompson. That's gonna be fun. Lots to look forward to," Kerr said.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater This is the first time Steve Kerr has roped Klay Thompson into a postgame answer about schemes. Return is on the horizon and you can tell team is beginning to calculate that in more. This is the first time Steve Kerr has roped Klay Thompson into a postgame answer about schemes. Return is on the horizon and you can tell team is beginning to calculate that in more. https://t.co/Fqna6DYc95

Coach Steve Kerr smiled while saying Klay Thompson's name during the press conference. Kerr looked excited as Thompson has not played since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. It was back when Steph Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Game 6, causing him to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season. He then ruptured his right Achilles tendon during preparations for the 2020-21 NBA season. But it appears he's close to returning to rejoin Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors clear Klay Thompson to go 100%, starts practicing with G League team

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors was given full clearance and started practicing with the team's G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, on Monday. Thompson is expected to make his return before Christmas, after more than two years of recovery from two major injuries.

In his first practice in Santa Cruz, Thompson made his first 18 shots and the team did not hold him back. The 30-year-old star went full force and locked in, looking ready for his much-anticipated return to the Golden State Warriors lineup. He was joined by James Wiseman, who is also close to returning from a knee injury suffered last season.

Given Steve Kerr's comments and Klay Thompson getting the 100% clearance, it appears his return really is imminent. Thompson was also caught on camera after the Golden State Warriors' win over the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday. He stayed 30 minutes after the game, with a towel in his head and clearly emotional.

Fans who stayed in the arena even chanted his name. Thompson was emotional as he's in the final stages of his rehab from a torn ACL and ruptured Achilles tendon. It has been a long, difficult two-year road to recovery for Thompson. Once he makes his return, the whole NBA world will be cheering for him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Klay hasn’t left the bench since the game ended Klay hasn’t left the bench since the game ended https://t.co/9hp3CjErlc

Edited by Diptanil Roy