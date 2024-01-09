“Tell a b*tch Milwaukee”: Malik Beasley’s wife Montana Yao slays courtside style in sleek all-black outfit with $3,258 Dior saddle bag

Montana Yao and Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Malik Beasley was in the news not so long ago for a stiff development between them but they are now all happy and cheerful.

Moving forward from the divorce talks, Montana Yao donned her courtside style with full swag. Dressed in multi-pocket cargo trousers and black checkered denim, Yao posted images on Instagram with bold captions.

She wrote:

"Tell a b*tch Milwaukee, I need my BUCKS"

Montana Yao carried a Dior saddle bag along with her bold outfit combination. The small carry-along bag is crafted in beige and black Dior Oblique jacquard and it comes with a magnetic flap that showcases the hallmark lines and conceals a zipped closure.

However, the edgy design of the saddle bag comes with a heavy price tag for the wife of Malik Beasley. The mini Dior saddle bag is $3,258 on the Jebwa website.

A closer look at the Dior Saddle Bag

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's relationship timeline

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao’s relationship began in 2018, and they welcomed their first child, Makai, on March 16, 2019. They got married in March 2020, marking the start of their marital journey.

However, their relationship faced a significant challenge in December 2020 when Yao filed for divorce after discovering Beasley’s alleged infidelity. This was triggered by photographs of Malik Beasley holding hands with Larsa Pippen in Miami on Nov. 23, 2020.

The scandal escalated quickly, with Yao expressing her feelings of betrayal on social media. Despite this, Beasley ended his brief relationship with Pippen in May 2021 and publicly apologized to Yao via an Instagram post.

The former LA Lakers guard said in the post:

"I wanna say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months. My head wasn't where it was supposed to be ... I was looking for more when it was right here the whole time. I'm telling the world and you that there's nobody like you for me. ... I ain't looking to be judged, I'm looking for forgiveness."

"To forgive me for hurting my family," Beasley added, "the way I did. At the end of the day I'm a lover boy and I miss holding ya'll and loving ya'll. I love you, Kai."

In his apology, Malik Beasley expressed regret for his actions and asked for forgiveness. This marked a turning point in their relationship, as Yao decided to dismiss the divorce filing and reconcile with Beasley.

Following their reconciliation, Malik Beasley welcomed his second child with Yao, a daughter named Mia, on Nov. 11, 2022. Despite the challenges they faced, Beasley and Yao managed to overcome their issues and continue their journey together as a family.