"Tell Charles Barkley to suck on that": Lakers fans hyped as LA rattle off 8th straight win

LA Lakers fans wasted no time in taking a shot at Charles Barkley following the team's 113-109 overtime win on Saturday. The win was the eighth straight for the Purple and Gold as they fended off a Jalen Brunson shooting masterclass, improving to 40-21.

Ad

The shot at the former MVP comes after his take on the Lakers wherein he called ESPN's Kendrick Perkins "a fool" for his opinion on LA saving the NBA with their recent surge. One of the fans minced no words as he called out Barkley.

"YO SOMEONE TELL CHARLES BARKLEY TO SUCK ON THAT YOU MF BUM!!!!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

More comments followed suit.

"Everyone tune into Inside the NBA for the Charles Barkley monologue."

One fan reminded Barkley about his championships (or none)

"Barkley ring check???? 0"

The roast continued:

"I know Charles Barkley is heated right now 😂"

Some focused on the close win.

"This is a game they would’ve lost last year They might be the real deal"

Luka Doncic and LeBron James led from the front with the Slovenian dropping another double-double (32 points and 12 assists). James had a DD2 as well with 31 points and 12 rebounds. They were helped by a string of crucial 3s by Gabe Vincent (12 points) and Dalton Knecht (11 points).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback