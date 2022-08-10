“Tell me a scenario where you have delivered an ultimatum to a billionaire, where it typically works out in your favor?” - Jay Williams believes Kevin Durant’s ultimatum was just a flex

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has given owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum. The ultimatum forces Joe Tsai to choose between KD or Sean Marks and Steve Nash.

On "Get Up," former NBA player Jay Williams said Durant's ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai won't be well received. Williams also said this becomes a bigger problem if Durant sits out during training camp.

"I've got fortunate where you meet owners of teams or I've met guys who have been billionaires. You tell me a scenario where you have delivered an ultimatum to a billionaire, where it typically works out in your favour? I think it was a flex. It was a 'this is what it is going to be,'" Jay Williams said.

"If this equated to Kevin Durant sitting out at training camp, then you have to deal with it then. But in the end of the day, I would trust in the fact that Joe Tsai has built companies from the bottom up where he hasn't taken lightly to threats like this."

Joe Tsai tweeted support for coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks.

Should Joe Tsai succumb to Kevin Durant's wishes?

Kevin Durant, alongside Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai

Durant's ultimatum forces owner Joe Tsai to choose between him and Nash and Marks.

Sean Marks' track record for the Brooklyn Nets is good but not great. In the six years under his management, the Nets have made it into the postseason four times but have not gone past the second round.

Three of his four big-name acquisitions, Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, have not yielded the right results. However, KD and Irving pushed for Harden's acquisition.

On the other hand, Steve Nash got the coaching job despite having no prior experience. KD vouched for Nash. He even stood up for him after a humiliating sweep against the Boston Celtics in the first round of this year's postseason.

Either way, Joe Tsai has decisions to make. He'll need to back Durant or his general manager and coach.

