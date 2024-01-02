"Telling no lies", "Keep his name out of your mouth": NBA fans divided over Gordon Hayward's remarks on Kobe Bryant's final game

In the final game of his twenty-year NBA career, Kobe Bryant led the LA Lakers against the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center. Many high-profile individuals were present, including former teammate Shaquille O'Neal and a handful of celebrities.

However, aside from the people who were watching on the sidelines, there were also a few people who got to witness the action much closer than anybody else: the players from both the Lakers and the Jazz. Among the guys who suited up that night was former Jazz forward Gordon Hayward, who personally defended Kobe on several possessions that night.

In a recent episode of Paul George's podcast, "Podcast P," Hayward was asked about Kobe's iconic final game, and based on his comments, it appears he was not all that impressed.

"Unlike any game I'll ever play in again," Hayward said. "But I will say we were up pretty handily most of the game, [Kobe Bryant] probably airballed six or seven times, he shot 50 shots... I don't think he was that good throughout most of the game, now the last three minutes, he was special."

This particular snippet of the episode was discussed on Reddit and Hayward's comments divided the NBA community on the r/Lakers subreddit. Here are some of the comments from people who seemed unhappy with Hayward.

"I don't care if he airballed every shot. Keep his name out of your mouth." Reddit user u/Calibred2 said in response.

Meanwhile, here are some comments from those who agree, including one user who said that Hayward was telling no lies.

Toward the end of the conversation about Kobe, Hayward didn't have anything but praise for the late Laker legend as he talked about working out with him.

Looking at Kobe Bryant's final NBA game

The end of Kobe Bryant's career was marred with injuries that left him as a shell of his former self. From 2013-2015, the "Black Mamba" only played in a total of 41 games. At the beginning of the 2015-16 season, he wrote a letter to the game of basketball, announcing that that campaign would be his last.

In his final season, he played in 66 games wherein he averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. However, in true Kobe fashion, he saved his best for last. With almost every basketball fan glued to the game, Kobe suited up in front of the Lakers home crowd one final time.

The Utah Jazz were up for most of the game, but Kobe would not allow his team to fall without a fight. Despite his team being down by ten points with just over three minutes left (94-84 with 3:12 on the clock), he led a valiant comeback to give his team the 101-96 victory. He also capped off his legendary career with a 60-point performance on 22/50 shooting.