Terance Mann 2024 NBA Playoffs Scouting Report: Dissecting LA Clippers shooting guard’s role, impact and minutes

The LA Clippers refused to include Terance Mann in the package to bring in former wantaway Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden. Ty Lue knows what he has despite Mann’s underrated role with the team that drafted him in 2019. Lue has raved about his intangibles and remarked about him being the Clippers’ essential “glue guy.”

Following Harden’s disastrous start in Hollywood, Lue turned to Mann to help stabilize the star-studded starting unit. Russell Westbrook offered to come off the bench to give the Clippers more balance and continuity. The former Florida State standout proved to be the balm to Lue’s roster headache.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Terance Mann’s regular season stats

Terance Mann put in another healthy shift for the LA Clippers this season, playing his third straight year with at least 75 games under his belt. Here are his numbers for the 2023-24 season:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG FT% Minutes Terance Mann 8.8 3.4 1.6 0.6 0.2 51.5% 34.8% 83.2% 25.0

Terance Mann’s playoffs stats

Mann has been in the playoffs thrice in his career with the Clippers. He has played 37 games past the regular season, putting up these numbers:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3-PT FG% FT% Minutes Terance Mann 5.4 2.0 0.7 0.4 0.2 52.8 43.1 70.3 14.5

Strengths and weaknesses

Terance Mann is exactly what Ty Lue described him to be. He is “the glue guy” every NBA team needs on the roster. Mann will do what is asked of him with no fanfare, an unsung hero who has helped turn around the Clippers’ struggles.

As part of the team’s starting unit, he has the unglamorous job of setting screens and then hoisting corner threes after kick-outs. Mann also helps get the action going by making hard cuts to get the opponents' attention. If the defense sleeps, James Harden or any of LA’s stars will reward him with a pass.

On the defense, he spares “The Beard” from tough assignments on the perimeter. He is not only the glue guy but also the clean-up man who helps cover lapses on the defensive end.

Terance Mann isn’t known for his shooting behind the arc despite being a career 43.1% shooter in the playoffs. He averages only 1.6 attempts per contest, which improved to 3.8 3PA last year. If Mann can improve his volume and keep his accuracy, he will be even more valuable to the LA Clippers.

Impact, role and projected playoff minutes

Terance Mann is expected to do the dirty job for the starting five. He does a little of everything that the team needs on both ends of the floor. If Kawhi Leonard misses some time or less than 100%, expect his usage, role and minutes to go up a bit.

Expand Tweet

Mann could see between 23-28 minutes of floor time in the postseason. When Leonard went down with an injury last year, Lue didn’t hesitate to give him a bigger role. The Clippers are hoping he can keep it up if he is asked to carry more responsibilities in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback