Terance Mann reportedly signs an extension with the LA Clippers ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season

As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, it looks as if they are investing in the future of one of their own. According to Marc Spears, the Clippers have agreed to an extension with guard Terance Mann. The deal is expected to be a two-year, $22 million extension for Mann.

After an impressive postseason last year, Terance Mann looked like a potential candidate for a breakout season with the Los Angeles Clippers this year. After a strong training camp and preseason showing, it looks as if the Clippers want to make sure they secure the 24-year-old guard and prevent him from potentially becoming a free agent.

NBA @NBA

🔥 Both

🔥 20 PTS in the 3rd Q 🔥 39 PTS and 7 3PM for Terance Mann🔥 Both #NBAPlayoffs career highs🔥 20 PTS in the 3rd Q @terance_mann 's GAME FOR THE AGES brings the @LAClippers back from 25 down and sends them to the #NBAWCF presented by AT&T for the first time in franchise history! #ThatsGame 🔥 39 PTS and 7 3PM for Terance Mann

🔥 Both #NBAPlayoffs career highs

🔥 20 PTS in the 3rd Q@terance_mann's GAME FOR THE AGES brings the @LAClippers back from 25 down and sends them to the #NBAWCF presented by AT&T for the first time in franchise history! #ThatsGame https://t.co/4LtPe70LyM

It was an intelligent move by the Los Angeles Clippers, as Mann had the potential to see his market value skyrocket with a strong year. Now, the Clippers know they have him secured as an important asset for this organization moving forward. For a team that is expected to be without the likes of Kawhi Leonard for the majority of the season, there's a serious need for someone to step up and become a big piece of the rotation. So far, it looks as if Terance Mann knows it's his opportunity to have a big year for the Clippers.

Terance Mann should be a big part of the rotation this year for the Los Angeles Clippers

After originally being selected 48th in the 2019 NBA Draft, the former Florida State product didn't get much playing time as a rookie. Mann would only average 2.4 points per game during the 2019-20 season, but he continued to show signs of development during last season. Fast forward to the NBA Playoffs and Mann made his presence felt. He broke out in the national spotlight in the series against the Utah Jazz, finishing with 10.7 points per game in just 18.1 minutes. There was some building buzz that Mann could become a crucial part of the Clippers rotation moving forward with a strong offseason, and it looks as if the organizations are pleased with what they have seen so far. In four preseason games, Mann is averaging 13.3 points per game, while shooting 41.7% from the field. For a team that is going to have plenty of question marks when it comes to replacing the production of Kawhi Leonard, Mann now has the opportunity to step up and give this team an extra boost. The soon-to-be 25-year-old expressed his appreciation for the commitment the Clippers have invested in him.

Also Read

"It is with tremendous honor and pride that I sign this extension with the Clippers," Mann told The Undefeated in a statement. "The faith and commitment in my development and contribution thus far will provide me the motivation I need as I continue to be a pivotal part of our championship run. I want to thank the front office for this opportunity to remain a part of the Clipper Nation. I would also like to thank my coaches and teammates for believing me and allowing me to grow both on and off the court."

For a player who was selected 48th in the 2019 NBA Draft, it's always a great story to see a player develop into an important part of a franchise's immediate future. Rewarding Mann with an extension is a great move by the Clippers and will only continue to build his confidence throughout the 2021-22 NBA season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar