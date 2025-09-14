Terence Crawford placed in rare Michael Jordan and LeBron James echelon by analyst after landmark win

Analyst Max Kellerman placed Terence Crawford in the highest echelons of sports, putting him in the same category as Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Crawford achieved a landmark victory against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday, taking him down in front of thousands in Las Vegas.With his win, Crawford is the first male fighter to be the undisputed champion across three weight divisions. Speaking after Saturday’s fight, Max Kellerman only had good things to say about Crawford.He drew a comparison between the boxer and basketball greats Jordan and LeBron James, suggesting that Crawford has impacted his sport the same way.“Every era has its guy that you can't tell anyone from that era anything about. We lived through Michael Jordan. Try telling anyone who did that that LeBron James is better,” Kellerman said. “Bud Crawford is that, to this era of boxing.”Similarly, reporters also compared Crawford to Floyd Mayweather, who is widely regarded as the greatest boxer ever. Crawford recognized Mayweather’s greatness but didn’t let his answer affect his own.“Floyd was the greatest of his era. I'm the greatest of this era. There's no need to compare,&quot; he said.Terence Crawford linked up with Angel Reese ahead of his fight against Canelo AlvarezTerence Crawford got a surprise visit from Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese ahead of his fight on Saturday. Reese showed up to Crawford’s locker room, where the two exchanged pleasantries before getting pictures taken together.After the game, Reese celebrated Crawford’s win with a message on social media.“DUBS IN THE CHAT,” she wrote.Angel Reese @Reese10AngelLINKDUBS IN THE CHAT.Crawford wasn’t the only one with celebrities in his corner, as Canelo Alvarez also got a surprise visit from actress Sofia Vergara.The judges scored the fight 116-112, 115-113 and 115-113, all in favor of Crawford, who has improved to 42-0 with 31 knockouts. Along with such an impressive record, he is also a five-division world champion and the undisputed champ in three weight classes.With his achievements in mind, Max Kellerman’s suggestion that Terence Crawford is the Jordan or LeBron of the current era of boxing isn’t hard to believe. His win over Alvarez cements Crawford as one of, if not the best, boxers in the world.