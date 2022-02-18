"Terrible... He don't even know how to stretch" - James Harden trolls Lil Baby's basketball skills

James Harden joined Bleacher Report Kicks on Thursday to promote the release of his new signature shoe under Adidas. "The Beard" talked about the inspiration for the Harden Vol. 6, as well as his friendship with rapper Lil Baby.

In the video below, Harden talked about what goes into the design of his shoes and his sense of fashion over the past few years. He shared two colorways of the Harden Vol. 6 called The Highlighter and Lucky 13.

The former MVP also commented on his friendship with Lil Baby and his basketball skills. Harden laughed when asked about Lil Baby's ability to hoop and called the rapper "terrible." He even believes that his new shoes won't improve Baby's game.

"Terrible... He don't even know how to stretch. That's my man though," Harden said.

Lil Baby went viral for the wrong reasons last year during the Bleacher Report's first ever 2v2 #OpenRun Tournament. Baby teamed up with 2 Chainz to take on Quavo and Jack Harlow. The "We Paid" rapper failed to deliver as their team was defeated 21-7.

The 27-year-old rapper almost broke the backboard while shooting a free throw. He also got blocked several times by Quavo and barely hit the rim in some of his shots. His crossovers were ineffective as Quavo looked like a great defender against him. Quavo feasted with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

James Harden is good friends with Lil Baby

It's not clear when James Harden and Lil Baby became friends, but they spent their vacation together last year in France. The two were spotted attending Paris Fashion Week. They were also in some trouble during their vacation, with Lil Baby getting arrested, while Harden was detained and released.

On the rapper's 26th birthday in 2020, Harden was present and had some high-end gifts for his good friend. The former MVP gave Lil Baby a Prada bag, $100,000 in cash and a Richard Mille watch reportedly worth $200,000. With an estimated earnings of around $250 million, Harden can afford to spoil his friends with lavish gifts.

James Harden to miss All-Star Game, could play first game with Sixers on Feb. 25th

James Harden was selected to play in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve for Team LeBron James. However, Harden is set to miss out due to an injury to his hamstring. He's also not made his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline.

According to NBA.com, Harden is set to play on February 25th against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It will be the Sixers' first game back after the All-Star break. There's a lot of expectations for Harden as he teams up with Joel Embiid, who is the favorite to win the MVP this season.

A: hell yeah. Q: pairing you and Joel, do you see a championship being possible this year?A: hell yeah. Q: pairing you and Joel, do you see a championship being possible this year? A: hell yeah. 🏆 https://t.co/yKJgcrYim0

