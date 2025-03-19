"Terrible optics" - Knicks insider rips Karl-Anthony Towns' teammates for embracing Draymond Green 

Karl-Anthony Towns and Draymond Green have been at the center of the NBA's latest beef, but it looks like Towns' Knicks teammates don't care about it as much as their All-Star center does. After Knicks players were seen chopping it up with Green after the Knicks played the Warriors on Saturday, it rubbed some Knicks reporters the wrong way.

Ad

New York Post's Stefan Bondy has followed the team closely this season and had a front-row seat to the drama between Towns and Green.

Earlier this month, Green said on his podcast that Towns had purposefully missed a game against the Golden State Warriors because he didn't want to play against Jimmy Butler. However, it was later revealed that Towns had chosen to attend the funeral of one of his girlfriend's friends, who died of breast cancer.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bondy gave his perspective on the situation on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Tuesday night.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"For Draymond to make these accusations that were clearly wrong and then not apologize for it was all so callous," Bondy said. "And for him to talk smack to KAT, and then for his own teammates to embrace him with hugs and daps and all that, it was terrible optics."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the game between the Warriors and the Knicks, Towns quickly returned to the locker room. However, his teammates lingered on the floor and mingled with the Warriors players, including Green.

Karl-Anthony Towns becomes more important to the Knicks without Jalen Brunson

Karl-Anthony Towns has had one of his best seasons as a pro, being named an Eastern Conference All-Star starter alongside teammate Jalen Brunson. However, the New York Knicks will have to lean on Towns even more as Brunson works to recover from an ankle injury he suffered on March 6. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Brunson isn't expected to return until early April.

Ad

The Knicks heavily rely on Brunson to be the playmaker in their offense, a role that now shifts to Towns. After their win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday, Towns spoke about the team's offense and said he was glad to provide the team with a spark that helped them get into a rhythm and win the game. Without Brunson on the court, Towns becomes the Knicks' primary offensive threat.

Towns has not commented much on the situation between him and Draymond Green, choosing not to let it shake his focus on finishing the year strong.

The New York Knicks have leaned heavily on him and Mikal Bridges since Brunson went down and will continue to do so until he returns, hopefully before the playoffs. Regardless, Towns will help lead the Knicks' postseason run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback