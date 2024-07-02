"Terry Johnson": Cameron Payne was reportedly arrested last month for giving cops false name

Shortly after the NBA season ended, reports emerged that Cameron Payne was reportedly detained by police for disrupting an investigation. On Tuesday morning, new developments surfaced regarding his run-in with police.

According to TMZ, the situation began back in June when Payne called the police to his home in Arizona following a dispute with his girlfriend. However, by the time authorities arrived, the couple said their services were no longer needed.

The report stated police needed Cameron Payne's name and birthday to conclude the situation, which started him stopping to cooperate. He proceeded to give them a false name, and they had no choice but to arrest him because of the dishonesty.

"They say for minutes, Payne would not tell them who he was ... insisting he was actually 'Terry Johnson.' When they told him they believed he was lying and would need to arrest him if he continued to be dishonest, they say he told them, 'That's fine.'"

Payne, 29, began last season with the Milwaukee Bucks. At the trade deadline, he saw himself on the move to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

NBA fans react to new of Cameron Payne providing false name to police

Following this new development of Cameron Payne's run-in with police, NBA fans poured into social media with reactions. Countless jokes were made about him allegedly giving authorities a false name.

Other fans showed some concern for Payne, as they feel he is throwing his NBA career away with off-court antics.

"Looks like Hes heading down the Delonte West Path." One fan said.

"Threw his career away smh," another fan said.

"Terry Johnson ain't making a roster then?" Said one fan.

Cameron Payne has struggled to hang around the league since being drafted 14th overall in 2015. The timing of this is not great for him, as he is set to be a free agent this summer. With this situation hanging over his head, it's unlikely any teams will be rushing to sign him at the moment.

Over the past nine years, Payne has struggled to find a long-term home in the league. His longest stint came with the Phoenix Suns, where he spent four years. Some of Payne's other stops include the OKC Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the NBA, Payne has primarily served as a backup point guard. He's done well in this role, especially in his latest situation. Across 31 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, he averaged 9.3 points and 3.1 assists while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. This strong play might have earned him another contract if not for the reporting of his off-court incidents.

