Terry Rozier breaks silence on getting traded to Miami Heat: "Y'all gonna see what the hype about"

Terry Rozier, who was traded to the Miami Heat on Tuesday after playing the last five seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, seems invigorated by his change of scenery.

Rozier discussed how he felt about representing Miami in a video of him landing in Florida that was recently uploaded by Heat beat writer Brady Hawk. He said that the trade didn't bother him and that he was glad to be wearing red, white and black.

"This is home for me," Rozier said. "I feel good. I'm ready to get started. I'm glad to be a part of Heat culture, let's get it. Y’all gonna see what all the hype about."

Last season, Miami made an NBA Finals appearance against the Denver Nuggets. Despite being a play-in team, the Heat managed to climb up to the top. With the acquisition of Rozier, the Heat plans on shifting gears and kicking it up a notch.

Miami (24-19) is sixth in the East while Charlotte (10-31) is 13th, hasn't made the playoffs since 2016 and last won a playoff series in 2002.

Miami Heat trade: Is Terry Rozier a good fit for the team?

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat bolstered their roster by acquiring guard Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in a trade that involved sending guard Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick.

From a value perspective, this trade appears favorable for Miami. The team, having reached the NBA Finals last season, exchanged a veteran with an expiring contract for Rozier, a player averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists with an impressive 57.4% true shooting percentage, particularly noteworthy given the challenging shot selection.

While the move cost the Heat a future first-rounder, it comes with some protection. If Miami sees itself as a championship contender, using future first-round picks for such impactful acquisitions aligns with strategic planning. Rozier is in the second year of a four-year, $96.3 million contract, and in the last year of his deal in 2025-26, he will be 32 and earning $26.6 million.

The primary upside of this trade is evident: Miami requires additional offensive firepower, and Rozier is well-positioned to deliver. He doesn't necessarily need to dominate possession, but he can initiate the offense, easing the playmaking burden on key players like Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Notably, Rozier is shooting 39.3% on pull-up 3-pointers this season and, per Cleaning the Glass, has achieved a career-high 50% success rate on midrange shots, including 51% on long 2-pointers. His presence adds another dimension to Miami's offense, allowing him to exploit mismatches and score during defensive switches when the halfcourt offense faces challenges.

For the Heat, success with Rozier hinges on maximizing his recent play with the Hornets and tapping into the skills he showcased during his tenure with the Celtics. If he seamlessly integrates into their offensive system, there's potential for him to become more efficient than ever.

Under the guidance of coach Erik Spoelstra, Terry Rozier is expected to be in constant motion off the ball, utilizing ghost screens and participating in dribble handoffs. Given the success of players like Duncan Robinson and former Heat wing Max Strus in playing off Bam Adebayo, establishing a dynamic two-man game with Rozier should be a swift process.

