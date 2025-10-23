  • home icon
  • Terry Rozier Contract and Career Earnings: Closer Look at Heat Guard's NBA Salary Over the Years

Terry Rozier Contract and Career Earnings: Closer Look at Heat Guard's NBA Salary Over the Years

By Ubong Richard
Modified Oct 23, 2025 18:24 GMT
Miami Heat v Cleveland Cavaliers
Terry Rozier Contract and Career Earnings: Closer Look at Heat Guard's NBA Salary Over the Years - Source: Getty

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation by the FBI related to sports gambling, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. He was arrested in Orlando, Florida following the Heat’s season opener against the Orlando Magic.

Rozier was under investigation for his actions during a 2022-23 NBA game when he was with the Charlotte Hornets. It was alleged that during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans that season, a bettor placed nearly $14,000 on unders involving Rozier.

He was the 16th pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He spent four seasons with the Celtics before he was traded to the Hornets. His time in Boston was mostly as a reserve and he signed with Charlotte via a sign-and-trade deal.

Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a win against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 02, 2024 in Sacramento, California.
Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a win against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 02, 2024 in Sacramento, California. - Source: Getty

Rozier has a total career earnings of $160,484,983. His biggest contract was the four-year, $96,258,694 contract he signed with the Charlotte Hornets.

After spending two years in Charlotte, Terry Rozier was traded to Miami. His move involved Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) and Miami Heat guard Rozier (2) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Kaseya Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) and Miami Heat guard Rozier (2) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Rozier currently earns an average salary of $24 million, $96.3 million fully guaranteed. He has a salary cap hit of $26.6 million in 2025.

NBA releases statement on Terry Rozier’s arrest

The NBA on Thursday released a statement on the arrest of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the statement said. "Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."
Rozier was joined by Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. Billups allegedly took part in mafia-influenced illegal poker games.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

