Terry Rozier Contract and Career Earnings: Closer Look at Heat Guard's NBA Salary Over the Years

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation by the FBI related to sports gambling, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. He was arrested in Orlando, Florida following the Heat’s season opener against the Orlando Magic.Rozier was under investigation for his actions during a 2022-23 NBA game when he was with the Charlotte Hornets. It was alleged that during a game against the New Orleans Pelicans that season, a bettor placed nearly $14,000 on unders involving Rozier.He was the 16th pick in the 2015 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He spent four seasons with the Celtics before he was traded to the Hornets. His time in Boston was mostly as a reserve and he signed with Charlotte via a sign-and-trade deal.Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after a win against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on January 02, 2024 in Sacramento, California. - Source: GettyRozier has a total career earnings of $160,484,983. His biggest contract was the four-year, $96,258,694 contract he signed with the Charlotte Hornets.After spending two years in Charlotte, Terry Rozier was traded to Miami. His move involved Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick.Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) and Miami Heat guard Rozier (2) battle for a loose ball during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn ImagesRozier currently earns an average salary of $24 million, $96.3 million fully guaranteed. He has a salary cap hit of $26.6 million in 2025.NBA releases statement on Terry Rozier’s arrestThe NBA on Thursday released a statement on the arrest of Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.&quot;We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today,&quot; the statement said. &quot;Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority.&quot;Rozier was joined by Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. Billups allegedly took part in mafia-influenced illegal poker games.