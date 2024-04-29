Terry Rozier Injury Update: Latest on Miami Heat star's availability ahead of Game 4 (April 29)

Terry Rozier has not played in this year's playoffs due to a neck injury. He's not expected to suit up in Game 4 of the first-round series between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics on Monday night. The Heat will need to be at their best if they want to even the series at 2-2 heading into Game 5 in Boston.

The Miami Heat acquired Rozier in January as an added punch to their offense heading into the second half of the season. He would have also helped the Heat in the playoffs but has not played since April 7 in their loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Apart from Rozier, the Heat will also play Game 4 without Jimmy Butler and Josh Richardson. They have been plagued by injuries all season, but it's not an excuse for a team known for its famed "Heat Culture."

What happened to Terry Rozier?

Terry Rozier has been dealing with neck spasms since Apr. 7 when he played just 22 minutes in a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Rozier has not played since then and missed the last four regular-season games due to the injury. He also missed the two NBA Play-In Tournament games, as well as Games 1 to 3 of the first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

Overall, Rozier has not played nine games since the injury. He will not suit up on Monday night, so that will extend his streak. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra provided an update on Rozier's injury before Game 4.

"I don't know. The outlook is still the same. He's day-to-day. When it changes, I'll let you know," Spoelstra said.

It's an unfortunate update for the Heat, especially as they need a point guard against the Boston Celtics. Tyler Herro has been playing the position, but he's more of a natural scorer. Bam Adebayo can be a point center, but it would have been better if they had Terry Rozier.

Terry Rozier stats vs. Boston Celtics

Terry Rozier began his career with the Boston Celtics as the 16th overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He spent four seasons in Boston before signing with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019 via sign-and-trade involving Kemba Walker. He had his best seasons in Charlotte and has played against his former team 16 times.

Rozier is averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has a 2-12 record against the Celtics and has not beaten them as a member of the Miami Heat.

The 30-year-old guard's best scoring output versus Boston was 28 points on Jan. 19, 2022. His lowest-scoring game was an abysmal three-point performance on Nov. 7, 2019.

