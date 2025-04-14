"Test of a young player": Steph Curry makes feelings clear on Jonathan Kuminga's DNP in Warriors' disappointing loss

Jonathan Kuminga could not help Steph Curry carry the Golden State Warriors on Sunday. Surprisingly, Steve Kerr sidelined the team’s most explosive and best scorer off the bench. The 124-119 loss to the LA Clippers dropped the Dubs to the play-in tournament, where they will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Curry had this to say about Kuminga’s benching in his postgame press conference:

“Just to be ready. It’s the test of a young player in this league and, especially with our team. … It wasn’t his time tonight. … Don’t let noise outside of the locker room. The attention that might come from it, distract you from your ability to make an impact when your number is called.”

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, fourth and sixth on the team in those categories. Against the LA Clippers, Kerr relied more on Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney from the non-starters. Even Quinten Post, who has a floor-spacing game, saw more minutes than Kuminga.

Steph Curry is hopeful that if Kuminga is called to step in against the Memphis Grizzlies, the forward will be ready. Curry also noted that DNPs are quite common, particularly among young players, so it should be something his teammate would take in stride.

Exploring possible reason why Steve Kerr benched Jonathan Kuminga on Sunday against the LA Clippers

Outside of Kevon Looney, the three other non-starters who saw action on Sunday gave the Golden State Warriors a legitimate outside shooting threat. Quinten Post, Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield have proven that they can cause defense problems with their 3-point shooting.

Jonathan Kuminga has not fared well from that distance particularly last month (15.8%) and in April (18.8%). Pairing Kuminga with Looney or Draymond Green allows opponents to clog the paint against the Dubs. Looney was the better matchup against hulking Clippers center Ivica Zubac, likely a key reason Kerr played him.

Jonathan Kuminga could get minutes in the play-in tournament against the Memphis Grizzlies, who sometimes play small. The Grizzlies often use power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. at center and then surround him with shooters. Steve Kerr could mirror the strategy and use Kuminga in the middle for the Dubs.

