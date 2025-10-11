"Testing the refs to call fouls": Nikola Jokic provides insight on Nuggets' OKC-like defensive scheme under new coach

Nikola Jokic isn't exactly known as a defensive guru. For a change,the three-time MVP talked about that end of the floor as the Nuggets ramped up preparations for the 2025-26 season.Speaking to reporters during a Nuggets practice session, Jokic described the defensive adjustments that his team has been working on under the tutelage of new head coach David Adelman.&quot;We are trying to be aggressive. [We're] basically testing the refs to call the fouls,&quot; Jokic told reporters. &quot;That was the emphasis of the practice. We're trying to help each other and be vocal and make our offense play how we want.&quot;As brilliant as Jokic is on offense, he evidently has a great mind as well for the defensive end, where the Nuggets have struggled to thrive. Last season, Denver was 21st in defensive rating during the regular season; in the playoffs, they finished 10th out of 16 teams in this category.After the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA championship, they lost some key players who brought the intensity on the defensive end (such as Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). To the Nuggets' credit, they still found themselves locked in a fierce battle for a spot in the Western Conference Finals this past season.However, the next-level defensive execution of the Oklahoma City Thunder kept the Nuggets from advancing in the Western Conference playoffs. The Thunder, of course, are known for their aggressive style of defense. It's possible, then, that Denver is preparing to fight fire with fire as they turn the heat up on the defensive end this year.Nikola Jokic calls his team a &quot;dark horse&quot; in comparison to defending NBA championsFor the past few years, the Nuggets have been a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. However, it appears that their franchise player has accepted the status of the team in the context of an incredibly competitive Western Conference.In particular, Jokic is aware of the Nuggets currently measure up to the squad on the NBA's summit.&quot;Nikola Jokic today on OKC Thunder being considered heavy favorites to win the championship this year: 'Hopefully we can be the silent -- how do you say it? -- the silent knight. Silent horse. Dark horse,'&quot; Nuggets beat writer Bennett Durando tweeted.Bennett Durando @BennettDurandoLINKNikola Jokic today on OKC Thunder being considered heavy favorites to win the championship this year: &quot;Hopefully we can be the silent -- how do you say it? -- the silent knight. Silent horse. Dark horse.&quot;It's clear that Jokic, whose fondness for racehorses is well-documented, recognizes how Denver can somewhat fly under the radar this season and eventually &quot;surprise&quot; the rest of the league with a deep playoff run.