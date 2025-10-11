  • home icon
  "Testing the refs to call fouls": Nikola Jokic provides insight on Nuggets' OKC-like defensive scheme under new coach

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 11, 2025 06:37 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
Nikola Jokic isn't exactly known as a defensive guru. For a change,the three-time MVP talked about that end of the floor as the Nuggets ramped up preparations for the 2025-26 season.

Speaking to reporters during a Nuggets practice session, Jokic described the defensive adjustments that his team has been working on under the tutelage of new head coach David Adelman.

"We are trying to be aggressive. [We're] basically testing the refs to call the fouls," Jokic told reporters. "That was the emphasis of the practice. We're trying to help each other and be vocal and make our offense play how we want."
As brilliant as Jokic is on offense, he evidently has a great mind as well for the defensive end, where the Nuggets have struggled to thrive. Last season, Denver was 21st in defensive rating during the regular season; in the playoffs, they finished 10th out of 16 teams in this category.

After the Nuggets won the 2023 NBA championship, they lost some key players who brought the intensity on the defensive end (such as Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). To the Nuggets' credit, they still found themselves locked in a fierce battle for a spot in the Western Conference Finals this past season.

However, the next-level defensive execution of the Oklahoma City Thunder kept the Nuggets from advancing in the Western Conference playoffs. The Thunder, of course, are known for their aggressive style of defense. It's possible, then, that Denver is preparing to fight fire with fire as they turn the heat up on the defensive end this year.

Nikola Jokic calls his team a "dark horse" in comparison to defending NBA champions

For the past few years, the Nuggets have been a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs. However, it appears that their franchise player has accepted the status of the team in the context of an incredibly competitive Western Conference.

In particular, Jokic is aware of the Nuggets currently measure up to the squad on the NBA's summit.

"Nikola Jokic today on OKC Thunder being considered heavy favorites to win the championship this year: 'Hopefully we can be the silent -- how do you say it? -- the silent knight. Silent horse. Dark horse,'" Nuggets beat writer Bennett Durando tweeted.
It's clear that Jokic, whose fondness for racehorses is well-documented, recognizes how Denver can somewhat fly under the radar this season and eventually "surprise" the rest of the league with a deep playoff run.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

