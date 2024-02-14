“Testing to see if he’s DPOY”: LeBron James gives comical reaction to Anthony Davis’ implausible block

LA Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis came up with an improbable block during Tuesday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. The highlight play led Davis’ co-star LeBron James to quip about the team’s overreliance on the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

After LA committed a turnover early in the third quarter, Davis was the lone Laker to get back on defense. The play resulted in a three-on-one fastbreak for Detroit.

However, rather than give up an easy basket, Davis recovered to block Pistons guard Jaden Ivey’s layup attempt. The block marked one of six for the nine-time All-Star.

Following the contest, in which the Lakers secured a 125-111 home victory, James was asked about Davis’ improbable block. He joked that the team intentionally didn’t get back on defense so that the big man could prove that he’s worthy of winning DPOY.

“We were testing him,” James said. “We turned the ball over and then absolutely nobody got back. It was a three-on-one, and we were testing to see if he’s the Defensive Player of the Year or not. And he showed it. He showed why [he is].”

On top of his six blocks, Davis recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds and four assists on 50.0% shooting. Meanwhile, James finished with a team-high 25 points, eight assists and three 3-pointers on 60.0% shooting as the Lakers (29-26) won their second straight game.

Anthony Davis says he should be a multiple-time DPOY

Following his dominant defensive effort against the Pistons, Anthony Davis was asked about his DPOY candidacy.

According to the 30-year-old, he has been unjustly snubbed in DPOY voting multiple times over his 12-year career. So, he isn’t focused on trying to win this year’s award. However, he noted that if he is voted the 2024 DPOY, he would welcome the accolade.

“I feel like I should have won it a couple of times but didn't,” Davis said. “At this point, I'm just trying to win and continue to have a presence on the defensive end. If that seems to be in the plans for me to win it this year, then obviously it would be exciting for me to have one under my belt. But I feel like I could've had a couple of them in my career.”

Anthony Davis finished as the runner-up to Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2020 DPOY voting. Additionally, he was placed third in 2018 as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Davis’ name hasn’t been brought up as frequently in DPOY conversations over the past few years, in large part due to injuries. However, he has stayed relatively healthy this season, giving him a shot at winning.

Unfortunately for Davis, the Lakers are only ninth in the Western Conference. So, barring a late-season run by LA, it appears unlikely that he will take home his first DPOY trophy this season.

Through 51 games, Davis is averaging 24.6 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game on 55.4% shooting.

