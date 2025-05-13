Texas native Patrick Mahomes psyched as Mavericks lock in Cooper Flagg in NBA draft lottery

The Dallas Mavericks are in the driver's seat for Duke star Cooper Flagg after claiming the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft in Monday's draft lottery. Kansas City Chiefs star and Texas native Patrick Mahomes II was hyped to learn the news.

Mahomes went on X, formerly Twitter, to express his thoughts on Dallas landing the number one pick in the draft.

"OMGGGGG!! Let’s goo!!!!!"

Patrick Mahomes is an avid Mavericks fan. He was left in shock after the team traded away superstar Luka Doncic to the Lakers in February.

Like the Luka trade, Mahomes and many others were again left in shock after learning about Dallas' lottery victory. This was due to the fact that the Mavs had one of the worst odds of securing the top pick in the draft at just 1.8%.

This is the second straight year that a team has unexpectedly claimed the No. 1 pick. The Atlanta Hawks got the top pick after a 3% chance; they used it to draft Zaccharie Risacher.

Mavericks' CEO in shock after landing first pick in 2025 NBA Draft

While the Dallas Mavericks have many reasons to celebrate, the franchise's CEO seems to be processing everything. Rick Welts was in attendance when the lottery picks were announced on Monday. Despite witnessing his team securing the top pick in the upcoming draft, Welts still couldn't believe what happened.

"I'm the only person who was in this room and the room 40 years ago," Welts told Ben Golliver after the team landed the first pick. "I was in charge of the NBA draft lottery 40 years ago when Patrick Ewing won. I've been doing conspiracy theory stories ever since. This is very surreal, personally."

The Mavericks went from trading their top star, Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers, to losing in the NBA play-in tournament, then all of a sudden landing the number one pick in the draft. While all hope seemed lost for Dallas, potentially having Cooper Flagg on the team next season could turn the franchise around.

If the Mavericks do end up securing Flagg in the draft, he'll be playing alongside three NBA champions, namely Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis.

