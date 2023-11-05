"Text me" - Rubi Rose leaves fans in shambles responding to Paul Pierce calling her his 'crush'

When talking of rising artists slowly gaining recognition in this generation of music, Rubi Rose is a name that comes to mind. Although young, the rapper has grabbed attention in hip-hop with songs like "Big Mouth" and "He in His Feelings."

Recently, Rose posted a picture of herself via X, to which Paul Pierce confessed in his comment that the rapper is his crush. Interestingly, Rose responded,

"Text me then 4046899173."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics legend decided to take his shot with the up-and-coming rapper, which was enough to gain a response from Rose. Several fans from the comments section were left shocked by the exchange between the two.

Additionally, several fans joked around whether the number sent by Rose was her actual contact or if it belonged to someone else. They couldn't fathom the number of calls that would be made to that cellphone number to get a chance like the 2008 NBA champion.

Paul Pierce gets mocked by NBA fans following a comment toward Rubi Rose

When Pierce decided to comment on Rose's X post, several NBA fans mocked the Celtics legend. Fans found it disturbing that he would even try such a thing, considering his age difference. Pierce is a 46-year-old NBA veteran, while Rose is a 26-year-old rapper.

Meanwhile, some fans poked at him for his nickname "The Truth," saying he decided to speak the truth when expressing his affection for Rose.

When Rose responded to Pierce, the fans were baffled by the NBA legend's words affecting the rapper.

Moreover, this wasn't the first time that Pierce got roasted by fans for trying something like this. Back in April 2021, he was fired from ESPN after he posted a video on Instagram where he was seen gambling with his friends in a room filled with women.

At the time, Pierce was a prominent figure on ESPN's "The Jump" and "NBA Countdown" for the viral video, as the popular cable sports network wanted to maintain a professional relationship with their employees.