"Tf do they know about dunking": Jaime Jaquez Jr. tapping Jennifer Hudson & Stephen A. Smith for NBA All-Star Dunk contest advice has fans puzzled

The 2024 AT&T Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend will feature some standout participants such as Jaylen Brown and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Being one of the most eagerly anticipated contests of the year, the expectations are high for each dunker to put on a show. Interestingly, the Heat forward sought some advice from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and singer Jennifer Hudson.

The clip and images were shared by the Miami Heat's Instagram account as the promising rookie received advice about being confident and precise with each dunk. Jaime Jaquez Jr. has shown that he has the bounce for an electrifying dunk, but it remains to be seen if he has the creativity and power to outlast other contestants.

However, several NBA fans questioned the need to ask for advice from Stephen A. Smith and Jennifer Hudson when it comes to dunking in a contest.

"Was about to say what the f*** do they know about dunking a basketball."

In a dunk contest that features Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, Westchester Knicks forward Jacob Toppin and Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung, Jaime Jaquez Jr. is aware that he has a daunting task ahead of him. However, his enthusiasm for joining the contest means that he's confident in what he has in store for the fans and the judges.

Already considered one of the most promising rookies playing in the NBA today, Jaquez Jr. could add a slam dunk champion award to his basketball resumé as he continues to build his reputation in the league.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is prepared to shock fans with his 2024 AT&T Dunk Contest performance

Speaking with LA Clippers forward Paul George on "Podcast P," Jaime Jaquez Jr. built up excitement for his upcoming performance at this year's dunk contest at the NBA All-Star Weekend.

"I think I got one dunk that you guys are gonna be surprised to see," Jaquez Jr. said. "We got a lot of work behind the scenes being put into the creativity of all this."

Originally, the Heat rookie was surprised with the amount of work that needed to be put in when it came to preparing for the dunk contest. Be that as it may, he feels confident with what he has done in preparation so far. From being inspired by past dunks done at the contest to instilling his twist on each one, Jaime Jaquez Jr. knows that creativity in the contest can get you far.

Going up against dunkers is one thing where one unique dunk might not be enough to cut it. However, it remains to be seen just how creative on the spot the Heat forward is going to be on the day itself.