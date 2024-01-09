"Tf that makes no sense": NBA fans in disbelief as Spurs eye reunion with Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray's name has been mentioned a lot in trade rumors, leading up to the February trade deadline. While the conversations are nothing official, The Athletic's Shams Charania talked about the San Antonio Spurs being interested in a reunion with Murray, as he mentioned on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back."

The 29th pick in the 2016 NBA draft played five seasons with the Spurs before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks, in exchange for three first-round picks and Danilo Gallinari back in June 2022. Murray is now in his second season with the Hawks.

Charania's report was met with disbelieving reactions from NBA fans on X.

"Tf that makes no sense."

From the reactions, fans were puzzled by the report as the Spurs let go of Dejounte Murray in the first place. As of now, San Antonio is still in the middle of their rebuild despite Victor Wembanyama being a seamless fit in the NBA.

This factors in the Spurs organization needing to maximize the rookie's tenure with the organization by building a proper and competitive roster around him. Acquiring quality players must be a top priority for the Spurs, especially when it comes to landing a point guard who can help Wembanyama reach his full potential.

Judging from how he has looked playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray can certainly fill that point guard role for Victor Wembanyama. This season, he is averaging 20.9 points (46.7% shooting, including 38.4% from 3-point range), 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Dejounte Murray's 2023 comments about his time with the San Antonio Spurs

During a January 2023 interview on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Dejounte Murray didn't mince words regarding his experience in San Antonio. He mentioned Spurs legend Tony Parker being selfish when he didn't approve of Murray being the starting point guard in January 2018.

Moreover, Murray also recalled the times that Spurs coach Greg Popovich and the organization would play "mind games" on him as a way to challenge his spirit and dedication to the team.

From Murray's comments, he reiterated the challenging and demanding experience that he went through when he played for the San Antonio Spurs. Despite these comments being old from the Hawks guard, it makes the trade rumors all the more complicated, considering the relationship he has with the organization.

Certain situations that players go through on NBA teams can depend on how they take or approach it. It also highlights how each player has their own way of taking in these situations, devoid of how respected or renowned an NBA team's reputation may be.

Be that as it may, Charania's trade report is an interesting one, despite it being just chatter at this point.