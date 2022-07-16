"TF he think he got a choice?", "The Lakers have requested a trade from the Westbrook experience though" - Fans lose it as news breaks about Russell Westbrook never requesting a trade from LA Lakers

Although the LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook have seemed more than likely to part ways, recent developments say otherwise. With Westbrook becoming a bit of a hot topic in trade scenarios, NBA fans couldn't help but react to the revelation from inside sources.

Rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook have been active since the Lakers' season came to and end. Having been tied to several teams such as the Charlotte Hornets, the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets, Westbrook and the Lakers seem to have fallen out.

Recent news of Westbrook parting with long-time agent Thad Foucher over "irreconcilable differences" also suggests more internal issues. While several speculated that this almost guaranteed a trade from the Lakers, a new development could see the narrative change.

Dan Woike of the LA Times recently reported via multiple sources that Russell Westbrook never requested a trade from the LA Lakers.

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports Multiple sources tell the @latimes that Russell Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers. Multiple sources tell the @latimes that Russell Westbrook has never requested a trade from the Lakers.

This comes as a bit of a shock considering earlier claims that the two parties mutually agreed to part ways. In light of Russell Westbrook's split with his agent, this development is an additional curveball.

However, this has done little to deter fans from their initial train of thought. With hilarious responses to Woike's report, here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Richard Staple, BSN, RN🇯🇲 @RichStapless @DanWoikeSports @latimes Why would he request a trade when everyone and their grandmammy knows LA is trying to get rid of him? This means nothing. @DanWoikeSports @latimes Why would he request a trade when everyone and their grandmammy knows LA is trying to get rid of him? This means nothing.

JB @YoFrontalOff @RichStapless @DanWoikeSports @latimes So the report means nothing lol yall are buying the woj comments but then say this means nothing @RichStapless @DanWoikeSports @latimes So the report means nothing lol yall are buying the woj comments but then say this means nothing

That's true.

It's more like the entire Lakers Nation (the fans, the team, FO) are the ones who are requesting for it. 🤔 @latimes Look. Russell Westbrook, ok, never requested a trade.That's true.It's more like the entire Lakers Nation (the fans, the team, FO) are the ones who are requesting for it. 🤔 @DanWoikeSports @latimes Look. Russell Westbrook, ok, never requested a trade.That's true.It's more like the entire Lakers Nation (the fans, the team, FO) are the ones who are requesting for it. 🤔

Barnz @AaronLabahn @DanWoikeSports @latimes The Lakers have requested a trade from the Westbrook experience though @DanWoikeSports @latimes The Lakers have requested a trade from the Westbrook experience though

LA @LASportsFanatic @DanWoikeSports @latimes My sources tell me everyone in LA has requested we trade Russell @DanWoikeSports @latimes My sources tell me everyone in LA has requested we trade Russell

The Dark Knight @1BLACKcreation @DanWoikeSports @latimes Just because you do not want to leave a marriage does not mean your partner does not want an uncontested divorce expeditiously.. @DanWoikeSports @latimes Just because you do not want to leave a marriage does not mean your partner does not want an uncontested divorce expeditiously.. https://t.co/d2TmKqD2c4

Debbie Bolling @bolling_debbie @DanWoikeSports @latimes Neither he, nor Kyrie want a trade. They would love to return after exit interviews that singed eyebrows… @DanWoikeSports @latimes Neither he, nor Kyrie want a trade. They would love to return after exit interviews that singed eyebrows…

While the tweet by Woike has raised some confusion, several fans remain adamant in their approach towards the issue. As the situation turns into one of the most convoluted storylines in free agency, Westbrook continues to see his name on the trade block.

Russell Westbrook parting with his agent could be a sign of a trade from the LA Lakers

Westbrook emerged as a trending topic as Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the news of his split with Thad Foucher. After a 14-year long working relationship, the news of them parting ways was surprising to say the least.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM After 14 years, Lakers star Russell Westbrook and his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman have parted ways, Foucher tells ESPN: es.pn/3cm36gM

While this may seem like a relatively uninteresting piece of information on paper, Wojnarowski highlighted the further implications of it.

Having split over "irreconcilable differences," Foucher had reportedly said that Westbrook should stay and embrace his role under Darvin Ham. Considering that the 33-year old has been traded from three teams in the last three seasons already, a fourth would damage his trade value significantly.

Additionally, Foucher also mentioned that LA would have to package assets with Westbrook to trade him now. This only furthers the narrative of how his trade value would diminish.

While Westbrook's agent is of the firm belief that the 33-year old remains a first-ballot Hall of Famer, the current situation doesn't favor him.

This report by Woj suggests that Westbrook shows interest in being traded, something that aligns with earlier notions. Whether this could be to Brooklyn, however, remains up in the air.

With the San Antonio Spurs emerging as a third party to facilitate this trade, the Lakers may have found an avenue to move the superstar.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: Spurs trade ‘closest to happening’ involves Kyrie Irving to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to San Antonio lakersdaily.com/report-spurs-t… Report: Spurs trade ‘closest to happening’ involves Kyrie Irving to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to San Antonio lakersdaily.com/report-spurs-t…

