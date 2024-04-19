"Thanasis has the best job security in history": NBA fans crack up over Giannis Antetokounmpo's reason for picking Nike over Adidas

Giannis Antetokounmpo's older brother, Thanasis, has often been criticized by NBA fans on social media for apparently riding the coattails of his brother. Interestingly, Giannis, a two-time MVP, revealed on the "Thanalysis Show" that he was supposed to previously sign with Adidas instead of Nike, but decided to back out of the deal as the company had reservations about signing his older brother as well.

Expand Tweet

Originally, the Antetokounmpo brothers were just basketball prospects who were on the come-up when Adidas approached them to participate in the Nike Hoop Summit, titled "Basketball Without Borders."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was initially planned for Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother to receive a contract, but when it was finally time to sign the deal, the Milwaukee Bucks star backed out when the iconic shoe brand didn't have a contract prepared for Thanasis.

Following this news, several NBA fans shared their reactions on X.

"Thanasis has the best job security in history."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, X user Jonny (@jonnybuzek) commented on the Bucks star's ability to allegedly forge roster spots and shoe deals for his brother.

"Bro giving his brother roster spots, shoe deals, W bro," the fan posted.

X user NBA Reactz (@NBAReactz), on the other hand, claimed Thanasis Antetokounmpo is apparently receiving perks as a basketball player without putting in the work for it.

"Just goes to show Giannis makes everyone sign his brother. Only reason Thanasis is in the league. Respect his love for his family but this stuff isn't meant to be handed out. You're supposed to earn it," the fan wrote.

Additionally, X user Big Heat Energy (@BigHeatEnergy) applauded Adidas for not finalizing the move to sign Thanasis just so it could land Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Good for Adidas, would of had to sign someone's bum brother for a shoe that flopped anyway," the fan commented.

Moreover, X user Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) commented that Thanasis Antetokounmpo should not consider changing his situation.

"Thanasis never let go of those coattails," the fan wrote.

X user G7enterprise (@pinkpurp11), on the other hand, defended Adidas' decision not to sign the older Antetokounmpo.

"I mean can you blame them? Dude is a certified bench warmer, what has he done besides be related to Giannis," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user Kev (@ttmoon45) implied that Thanasis is living a good life without having to do much like his younger brother.

"Thanasis living his best life without doing anything," the fan posted.

"Gotta love Giannis' loyalty," a post read.

"Say all you want but this is brother love right here Thanasis had to share his only shoe with Giannis Antetokounmpo while they were growing, this is a way to show appreciation and loyalty," an X user commented.

Be that as it may, Thanasis Antetokounmpo continues to play professional basketball in the NBA in his sixth season. He is also averaging 0.9 points (53.3% shooting) and 0.5 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo credited his upbringing to his older brother

In an interview with Clutch Points' Scotty White, Giannis Antetokounmpo described his brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, as the perfect embodiment of what an older brother is supposed to be.

"I'll say many times, if you could like create the perfect brother, Thanasis would probably be the person," Antetokounmpo said. "He always looked after us, took care of us, was supportive of us. He's always been there for not just me, but all our brothers."

Moreover, Giannis credited his brother for being the man he turned out to be while acknowledging all the sacrifices that he made for him to reach this point in his life. Additionally, Giannis Antetokounmpo highlighted that having that kind of support from a family member goes a long way when you're also focused on fulfilling your big dreams of playing professional basketball in the big leagues.

Luckily enough, the two brothers are now sharing the court on the same team. They have also captured an NBA championship together during the 2021 NBA Finals and continue to forge ahead with their strong bond.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback